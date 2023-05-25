Basketball
Associated Press

Police check on NBA star Morant after cryptic social media post

39 mins ago
Ja Morant reacts after scoring.

Ja Morant reacts after scoring. (Source: Associated Press)

Police in Tennessee conducted a welfare check this morning on suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and say “he is fine” after cryptic messages appeared on his Instagram account and were later deleted.

The post included messages and pictures saying “Love ya ma,” “Love ya pops" and “You da greatest babygirl love ya.”

A fourth message simply read: “Bye.”

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman John Morris said in a phone call that deputies checked on Morant at his home this morning.

“He advised us that he is taking a break from social media,” Morris said.

Morant, 23, was suspended from all team activities following a video of him holding a gun that circulated May 13 on social media. The video was the two-time All-Star’s second display of a firearm within three months in a social media video.

The first video cost Morant an eight-game suspension and about $669,000 in forfeited salary in March. The second could be much more expensive with his five-year, $194 million max contract set to begin this coming season.

The video captured May 13 and widely shared online was streamed by an associate of Morant and showed him holding what appeared to be a gun as he sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The first video showed him flashing a gun in a strip club.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from team activities on May 14, pending the league’s investigation.

Spotrac.com noted Morant is projected to be paid $33.5 million for the 2023-24 season if the NBA salary cap is $134 million. A suspension of 20 games or fewer would cost Morant $231,034 per game while more than 20 games would mean he loses $304,545 a game.

Powerade, the sports drink company, pulled an ad featuring Morant almost immediately after the March video.

Basketball

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jayson Tatum stars as Celtics beat Heat to extend series

Jayson Tatum stars as Celtics beat Heat to extend series

Tatum scores 34 points for Boston in dominant win in Miami to avoid being swept in NBA playoffs.

3:43pm

LA Lakers not rushing LeBron on playing future

LA Lakers not rushing LeBron on playing future

The Los Angeles Lakers hope LeBron James will decide to continue his career after he recovers from the difficult end to their season but won't press him on it.

12:04pm

Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers into their first NBA Finals

Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers into their first NBA Finals

Tue, May 23

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals after Game 3 win over Lakers

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals after Game 3 win over Lakers

Sun, May 21

Heat win fiery playoff game against Celtics for 2-0 series lead

Heat win fiery playoff game against Celtics for 2-0 series lead

Sat, May 20

Nuggets take 2-0 series lead over Lakers on Murray's big finish

Nuggets take 2-0 series lead over Lakers on Murray's big finish

Fri, May 19

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

Kiwi youth drinking less booze: 'Different ways of being a teen'

4:36

Kiwi youth drinking less booze: 'Different ways of being a teen'

23 mins ago

Watch: Tennis player smashes hole in umpire's chair amid tantrum

0:32

Watch: Tennis player smashes hole in umpire's chair amid tantrum

39 mins ago

Police check on NBA star Morant after cryptic social media post

Police check on NBA star Morant after cryptic social media post

40 mins ago

National signals backdown on bipartisan housing deal

19:55

National signals backdown on bipartisan housing deal

8:16am

Yellowstone baby bison put to death after touched by visitor

Yellowstone baby bison put to death after touched by visitor

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6