World
Associated Press

Man shot roommate after accusing him of eating the last Hot Pocket

4:10pm
Clifton Williams was arrested after he accused his roommate of eating their last Hot Pocket and shot him.

Clifton Williams was arrested after he accused his roommate of eating their last Hot Pocket and shot him. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)

A man in Kentucky's largest city is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his roommate during a dispute over a Hot Pocket, authorities say.

Clifton Williams, 64, was arrested on assault charges Sunday after he accused his roommate of eating their last Hot Pocket and attacked him, shooting him in the buttocks, Louisville Metro Police Department officials told WLKY-TV.

According to police, Williams started throwing tiles at the man after he realized the last microwaveable turnover was gone. He then shot him in the buttocks as he tried to escape, the TV station reported.

Williams is prohibited from contacting the victim, who was taken to UofL Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His bond was set at NZ$12,300.

