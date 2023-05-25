World
Aus man catfished by own girlfriend jailed, immediately released

5:33pm
(Source: istock.com)

A man has been immediately released after being sentenced to jail time in a unique case where his partner tried to weaponise the law, a judge has ruled.

Ryan James Parnell, 36, faced sentencing today after pleading guilty to one count of using a carriage service to procure an underage person for sex.

He responded to Instagram messages in January 2022 from a fictitious account purporting to be a 15-year-old girl.

It was his then-girlfriend.

Parnell continued messaging the account, using two separate accounts, sending videos of himself masturbating that he wanted reciprocated, and describing sex acts he liked to engage in with young girls.

Some of the messages from the fictitious account encouraged or solicited sexualised responses, Judge Andrew Scotting said today.

"(Parnell's partner) probably committed the same offence but she has not been charged," the judge said.

Her behaviour was different to police targeting people in chatrooms and online spaces known to attract paedophiles, occurring in the direct messages of a widely used social media platform, and with no evidence Parnell had any such proclivities.

However, Parnell had been previously convicted of a child sexual abuse offence occurring when he was aged between 13 and 19 involving a child about three years younger than him.

Judge Scotting said this activated a mandatory minimum non-parole period, but the appropriate sentence for the "unique case" was well below that minimum.

Parliament had ruled a sentence must be imposed and the judge convicted Parnell and sentenced him to two years and 10 months imprisonment to expire in March 2026, a sentence he immediately suspended, finding exceptional circumstances.

"His partner has sought to use the criminal law for her own purposes," the judge said.

"She knew of his criminal history and sought to use it against him as a means of controlling him."

Parnell has been immediately released, required to post AU$1000 (NZ$1071) recognisance and be of good behaviour for five years.

