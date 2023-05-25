World
Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'shocked by reaction to car chase'

29 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan's run from paparazzi is another episode in battle royale with the media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been "shocked" by the reaction to their car chase experience.

A spokesperson for the 38-year-old duke and the 41-year-old duchess previously claimed that they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" after attending an awards ceremony in New York, and the royals continue to "insist" that they haven't exaggerated their recollections of the night.

A source told Us Weekly: "They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line."

The duke and duchess - who moved to the US after stepping down as senior members of the royal family - won't be swayed by the reaction to the incident in New York.

The source explained: "As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen. [This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged."

The royal couple used a New York taxi after leaving the awards show.

Cab driver Sukhcharn Singh - who goes by the name Sonny - previously suggested that their claims might have been exaggerated.

He told the BBC: "New York is the safest place to be - there's police stations, cops on every corner."

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the couple claimed that they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase".

The spokesperson said: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety."

