Death reported in Wellington from meningococcal disease

A person has died from meningococcal disease in the Wellington region, prompting a warning to stay alert for signs of the deadly illness.

It is the first case in the Wellington region this year and the third death since 2018.

Te Whatu Ora would not release details of the person who died but did confirm it had followed up with everyone who had contact with the patient, including family and was satisfied there is no further risk.

Members of the same household as a person who has the disease are at the highest risk of getting it, including those living in a residence hall or boarding school.

Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health for the National Public Health Service, Dr Craig Thornley, called on people in the community to be alert for symptoms, as cases generally rise in winter and early spring.

Common symptoms of meningococcal disease include a fever (high temperature), although their hands and feet may feel cold, vomiting, muscle and joint aches and pains.

Common symptoms of meningitis, an inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord, include a headache, which may be severe; a stiff neck; sensitivity to bright light; drowsiness and confusion.

Symptoms typically develop very quickly over a few hours but, in some cases, may develop more slowly over several days.

Young children and young adults are at high risk of the disease.

Meningococcal B vaccination is part of the childhood immunisation schedule at 3 months, 5 months and 12 months old.

There is also a free catch-up programme available until 31 August 2025 for all children under 5.

The vaccine is also available for people ages 13 to 25 who are entering or in their first year of close-living situations such as halls of residence or boarding schools. There is also a catch-up programme for these people until February 2024.

