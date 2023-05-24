World
Associated Press

Wranglers use lasso to capture runaway cow on US motorway

46 mins ago

A team of wranglers — including one on horseback — chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.

State police in-car video shows the tail-end of Monday's chase on northbound Interstate 75 in Holly, about 120km northwest of Detroit.

A rider on horseback and three people in two ATVs can be seen chasing Lester in and around fields and woods along the east side of the freeway as the state police car follows slowly behind on the shoulder.

At one point, Lester races from near a clump of trees toward the freeway lanes and is quickly cut off by one of the ATVs before running behind the vehicle and into traffic. Three vehicles pass the steer as it runs into the northbound lanes.

The rider on horseback catches up and lassoes Lester, which then runs into the median and hops a guardrail onto the freeway's southbound shoulder before it is stopped.

"Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway," the state police wrote on the agency's Twitter page.

"Troopers reopened the freeway and things quickly got back to normal. The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock."

Lester had been on the run for several weeks from a ranch where Lester and four other bovine were relocated after escaping from pens at an animal rescue facility in Rose Township, Oakland County spokesperson Bill Mullan said.

Another agency called in wranglers who initially captured the group, but Lester escaped again and was on the loose until his recapture on Monday.

