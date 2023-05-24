Watch: Texas House speaker 'obviously intoxicated' at work

World
Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for the resignation of the state's GOP House speaker, accusing him of being intoxicated on the job in a statement that shook the state Capitol.

In a tweet, Paxton accused Republican Dade Phelan of presiding over the Texas House "in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication".

He cited no specific evidence, but the tweet came days after conservative critics of Phelan circulated video on social media that appeared to show the speaker slurring his words while presiding over the Texas House last week.

Some commentators on social media expressed concern for Phelan's health.

"TX House Speaker Dade Phelan is either really drunk or having a stroke," one Twitter user wrote.

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan.

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. (Source: Associated Press)

Texas broadcaster NBC 5 reported the footage was taken "as the House neared the end of a 14-hour session".

Phelan's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The speaker returned to presiding over the House shortly after Paxton released the statement as lawmakers continued working.

Paxton also asked the House General Investigating Committee, which include allies of Phelan, to look into the matter.

Today, the committee was holding a closed hearing in the Capitol although it was not clear why.

The House parliamentarian was seen leaving the room after spending about 30 minutes inside.

Paxton is under FBI investigation over accusations by several former aides who accused him of corruption and improperly using his office to help a donor. Paxton has denied the allegations and in February agreed to settle a lawsuit with his accusers for NZ$5.3 million.

That money, however, is contingent on House lawmakers approving using taxpayer money for the settlement.

Phelan has previously expressed unease with taxpayers footing the bill.

'Profound disappointment'

Paxton published his statement calling for Phelan's resignation on Twitter.

The statement said "Texans were dismayed" by the incident.

"It is with profound disappointment that I call on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign," Paxton said.

"While I hope Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans' trust."

Paxton also published his letter to the General Investigating Committee, claiming Phelan was in "an obviously intoxicated state".

