Rolf Harris' cause of death confirmed

Rolf Harris died of neck cancer and old age.

The disgraced former entertainer - who was jailed for more than five years after being found guilty of a string of indecent assaults between 1968 and 1986 - passed away aged 93, and his cause of death has now been confirmed.

A copy of his death certificate shows that he died of "metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of neck" - which is the medical term for neck cancer - as well as "frailty of old age".

It's also been confirmed that the convicted sex offender has already been "laid to rest".

In a statement released by his solicitor, his family said: "Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest. They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made."

Harris lived as a virtual recluse after being freed from jail in 2017.

Writer William Merritt saw Harris in 2022 and revealed that he was "very sick".

Speaking to MailOnline, Merritt shared: "Rolf has been very sick. When I saw him he was able to speak to me. He was with it, but he was obviously unwell."

Merritt claimed that Harris was struggling to talk because of his cancer battle.

He said: "[He’s] battling a cancer of the neck, and gurgles when he talks. It’s difficult to understand him.

"As soon as one of two people walk into the room, he turns into a big kid again. He’s an artistic type, and he’ll try to perform on cue, even when he’s unwell."

Harris was a fixture of family entertainment in Britain and Australia before his crimes came to light.

He was jailed following a trial in 2014 and was subsequently stripped of his honours, which included an MBE and a BAFTA Fellowship.