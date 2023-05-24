Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Rolf Harris' cause of death confirmed

11:36am

Rolf Harris died of neck cancer and old age.

The disgraced former entertainer - who was jailed for more than five years after being found guilty of a string of indecent assaults between 1968 and 1986 - passed away aged 93, and his cause of death has now been confirmed.

A copy of his death certificate shows that he died of "metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of neck" - which is the medical term for neck cancer - as well as "frailty of old age".

It's also been confirmed that the convicted sex offender has already been "laid to rest".

In a statement released by his solicitor, his family said: "Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest. They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made."

Harris lived as a virtual recluse after being freed from jail in 2017.

Writer William Merritt saw Harris in 2022 and revealed that he was "very sick".

Speaking to MailOnline, Merritt shared: "Rolf has been very sick. When I saw him he was able to speak to me. He was with it, but he was obviously unwell."

Merritt claimed that Harris was struggling to talk because of his cancer battle.

He said: "[He’s] battling a cancer of the neck, and gurgles when he talks. It’s difficult to understand him.

"As soon as one of two people walk into the room, he turns into a big kid again. He’s an artistic type, and he’ll try to perform on cue, even when he’s unwell."

Harris was a fixture of family entertainment in Britain and Australia before his crimes came to light.

He was jailed following a trial in 2014 and was subsequently stripped of his honours, which included an MBE and a BAFTA Fellowship.

Entertainment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Lewis Capaldi gifted bizarre-looking statue of himself

Lewis Capaldi gifted bizarre-looking statue of himself

The Scottish singer was visiting his old school when he was presented with the unusual bronze statue.

11:44am

'I was never going to be like Kate' - Why Lottie Moss joined OnlyFans

'I was never going to be like Kate' - Why Lottie Moss joined OnlyFans

"The modelling world is creepy, 30-year-old men taking ­pictures of 16-year-old's," the 25-year-old sister of supermodel Kate Moss said.

8:30pm

Paris Hilton mourns death of 'loyal' pup, aged 23

Paris Hilton mourns death of 'loyal' pup, aged 23

3:06pm

Ray Stevenson, actor in Thor and Star Wars, dies at 58

Ray Stevenson, actor in Thor and Star Wars, dies at 58

Tue, May 23

One Direction star returning to New Zealand for one-off show

One Direction star returning to New Zealand for one-off show

Tue, May 23

American Idol's Iam Tongi on inspiring 'all my talented Polynesians'

American Idol's Iam Tongi on inspiring 'all my talented Polynesians'

Tue, May 23

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Watch: Texas House speaker 'obviously intoxicated' at work

0:12

Watch: Texas House speaker 'obviously intoxicated' at work

26 mins ago

Timeline in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

7:55

Timeline in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

44 mins ago

Woman holidaying in Asia '100% sure' she saw missing man and stepson

2:19

Woman holidaying in Asia '100% sure' she saw missing man and stepson

50 mins ago

LA Lakers not rushing LeBron on playing future

LA Lakers not rushing LeBron on playing future

11:44am

Lewis Capaldi gifted bizarre-looking statue of himself

Lewis Capaldi gifted bizarre-looking statue of himself

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6