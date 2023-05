A New South Wales police officer has been charged over the tasering of Clare Nowland.

The incident left the 95-year-old grandmother critically injured.

Police were called to the dementia patient's rest home where she lived as she wouldn't drop a steak knife.

Late Wednesday night, Senior Constable Kristina White was charged with three offences, including grievous bodily harm.

Yesterday, police said she had been suspended with pay.

Nowland remains in end-of-life care.