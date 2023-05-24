Grandmother, 95, tasered by NSW officer dies in hospital

A grandmother tasered by a New South Wales police officer has died of her injuries this evening.

Clare Nowland had been left critically injured following the incident last week and had been receiving end-of-life care.

Police were called to the dementia patient's rest home in Cooma, where she lived, after she allegedly wouldn't drop a steak knife.

Earlier this evening, Senior Constable Kristian White was charged with three offences, including recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault, Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.

Senior Constable Kristian White. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Webb said Nowland’s family had been “informed of this development”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Nowland and her family this evening,” Webb told reporters.

Yesterday, police said the 33-year-old officer had been suspended with pay.

White will appear in the Cooma Local Court on Wednesday, July 5.