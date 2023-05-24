World
Associated Press

Cathay Pacific sacks crew accused of discriminating against passengers

6:39pm
Signage for Cathay Pacific Airways at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong.

Signage for Cathay Pacific Airways at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong. (Source: Associated Press)

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways has dismissed three cabin crew members after a passenger accused them of discriminating against non-English speakers, in a case that drew criticism from Chinese state media.

Airline CEO Ronald Lam expressed his apologies today to the passenger and the community over the incident, which occurred on a flight from Chengdu in southwest China to Hong Kong on Monday. He reiterated his company's “zero tolerance” of any serious breach of its policies and code of conduct.

“There is no compromise for such violations,” he said in a statement.

The sacking came after the passenger complained in an online post that some crew members were disrespectful to passengers who did not speak English or Cantonese, the language widely spoken in Hong Kong. The person accused them of making fun of passengers' English ability when they asked for blankets and other disrespectful behaviour.

Cathay issued an apology yesterday on the Chinese social media platform Weibo for “the unpleasant experience” suffered by passengers on the flight, but failed to pacify the anger triggered by the passenger's post.

A Weibo account belonging to the overseas edition of the official Chinese People's Daily newspaper sternly criticised Cathay over the incident.

“It seems that its company culture still maintains a sense of superiority that worships foreigners and respects Hong Kongers but looks down on mainlanders,” it wrote.

It said the airline should rectify itself and establish rules to halt the unhealthy trend.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung said he had expressed his deep concern to Cathay and asked the management to improve the company's services immediately. He added he was very distressed by the “inappropriate comments” made by the crew members, calling the incident as a “serious breach of Hong Kong's reputation for service excellence".

Cathay is working to rebuild its business after years of strict pandemic travel restrictions forced the airline into steep losses.

In March, it reported a loss of 6.55 billion Hong Kong dollars (NZ$1.35 billion) in 2022 — an 18.5% increase from 2021 amid strict entry restrictions for the city during the first half of last year.

WorldTravelAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

G7 summit in Hiroshima 'a sliver of hope' for nuclear disarmament

G7 summit in Hiroshima 'a sliver of hope' for nuclear disarmament

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida chose the city in part to highlight nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

Sat, May 20

3:14

UK climber scales Everest for 17th time, breaking own record

UK climber scales Everest for 17th time, breaking own record

It's the most times the world's highest mountain has been ascended by anyone other than a Sherpa guide.

Sat, May 20

Australia leading search for 39 missing after boat capsizes

Australia leading search for 39 missing after boat capsizes

Thu, May 18

Singapore hangs 2nd citizen in 3 weeks for cannabis offence

Singapore hangs 2nd citizen in 3 weeks for cannabis offence

Thu, May 18

Historic opposition election win in Thailand - what's next?

Historic opposition election win in Thailand - what's next?

Mon, May 15

Qantas flight from NZ in Sydney 'close proximity event'

Qantas flight from NZ in Sydney 'close proximity event'

Mon, May 15

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

NSW police officer charged after tasering grandmother, 95

1:37

NSW police officer charged after tasering grandmother, 95

17 mins ago

Dhoni, bat weights and the IPL: Conway's game growing in India

1:57

Dhoni, bat weights and the IPL: Conway's game growing in India

37 mins ago

How young is too young for your kids to have phones?

3:53

How young is too young for your kids to have phones?

57 mins ago

Fonterra says $100m in carbon credits could help pay for clean energy

Fonterra says $100m in carbon credits could help pay for clean energy

7:20pm

Meth worth $292m hidden in hydraulic press smuggled into NSW

Meth worth $292m hidden in hydraulic press smuggled into NSW

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6