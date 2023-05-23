Wellington fire: Councillor pays tribute to 'Mike the Juggler'

A Wellington councillor says it's heartbreaking the well-known identity 'Mike the Juggler' is reported to be a victim of the Loafers Lodge fire in the city.

Police this evening confirmed Mike Wahrlich, 67, died in the fire.

The blaze ripped through the hostel in the suburb of Newtown in the early hours of last Tuesday morning.

Councillor Tamantha Paul said Mike's juggling performance had brightened up the day for many who saw him in the central city.

"Every time you would be walking down Lambton Quay or around town - sometimes you'd see him on Courtenay Place - you'd just see this person with the biggest smile on his face."

"He'd sort of catch your eye and he'd kind of engage ... and he'd just perform for you, put on a show."

Mike had been a big part of the city for 30 years, Paul said.

"There's lots of different stories about his background, and where he came from, and how he learned to juggle.

"But one thing we know for sure is he actually worked for the council through the 1980s, he worked in the parks team."

She had spoken to the mayor about the possibility of the council contributing to a public service for him, because of "how much joy he brought to to the city - especially to tamariki."

On Saturday police recovered the fifth victim from the site of the devastating blaze.

Police said on Monday the formal identification process continued at pace, and they were working closely with families to provide support.

"We will formally release the names of those who have died when we are able to do so."

The final death toll was expected to be fewer than 10.

So sad to hear that Mike the Juggler perished in the Newtown fire

Rest gently pic.twitter.com/hKIGNPjycU — Eileen Kiffin. @KiffinEileen@Mastodon.nz (@KiffinEileen) May 22, 2023

The Ministry of Social Development was helping about 40 survivors with emergency housing, though this number changed daily, they said. Kāinga Ora had placed two residents into permanent homes.

"Many of us are just one eviction, or one injury or one job loss away from being in Loafers Lodge, and that's a really unacceptable reality I think," Paul said.

A man appeared in court on Friday charged with two counts of arson, and police have not ruled out further and more serious charges.

