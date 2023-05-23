World
AAP

Three drivers could hold clues about missing Tasmania teen

30 mins ago
Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.

Shyanne-Lee Tatnell. (Source: Supplied)

The drivers of three cars could hold crucial information about the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl in northern Tasmania more than three weeks ago.

Shyanne-Lee Tatnell was last seen near the North Esk River in Launceston on April 30 and hasn't made contact with anyone since.

Police today asked for public help to identify three cars in the vicinity around 9pm.

They released CCTV images of a silver sedan, possibly a Holden Commodore, a van similar to a Honda Odyssey and another likely silver sedan.

"I urge the drivers of these vehicles to come forward, they may have a valuable piece of information that could assist us to locate Shyanne-Lee or track her movements," Inspector Craig Fox said.

The search for Shyanne-Lee was paused on Thursday after divers and volunteers combed the river for several days.

Police have previously said there is nothing to indicate Shyanne-Lee's disappearance was suspicious.

She was last seen wearing bike shorts and a cream hoodie with dark writing across the chest and shoulder.

She is described as being about 160cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

NSW Police suspend officer who tasered grandmother, 95

NSW Police suspend officer who tasered grandmother, 95

Clare Nowland is in end-of-life care after she was tasered by a police officer and then hit her head.

12:49pm

1:37

US paramedic accused of sexually assaulting 2 older women

US paramedic accused of sexually assaulting 2 older women

Miguel Nieblas Ontiveros is accused of attacking the victims - both aged in their 80s - in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

12:06pm

Columnist adds Trump's post-verdict comments to defamation case

Columnist adds Trump's post-verdict comments to defamation case

11:03am

Madeleine McCann: Police cordon off dam in new search

Madeleine McCann: Police cordon off dam in new search

7:27am

2:09

Aus TV host's daughter tells of fight against racist 'filth'

Aus TV host's daughter tells of fight against racist 'filth'

6:29am

Aussies living in NZ to vote in-person on upcoming referendum

Aussies living in NZ to vote in-person on upcoming referendum

5:11pm

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Adesanya puts Warriors to the test ahead of Broncos clash

Adesanya puts Warriors to the test ahead of Broncos clash

30 mins ago

Three drivers could hold clues about missing Tasmania teen

Three drivers could hold clues about missing Tasmania teen

46 mins ago

BREAKING

DOC to raise concerns with US zoo over treatment of kiwi

0:57

DOC to raise concerns with US zoo over treatment of kiwi

3:33pm

Wayne Brown not confident his preferred budget plan will be accepted

Wayne Brown not confident his preferred budget plan will be accepted

3:29pm

Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers into their first NBA Finals

Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers into their first NBA Finals

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6