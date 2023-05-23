World
Associated Press

Russia claims border attack by Ukraine 'saboteurs', Kyiv denies

48 mins ago
Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian officials claimed that Ukrainian military saboteurs launched an attack across the border overnight, wounding eight people in a small town.

But Kyiv officials denied any link with the group and blamed the fighting on a revolt by disgruntled Russians against the Kremlin.

Neither version of events could be independently verified in an area that has witnessed sporadic spillover from the almost 15-month war in Ukraine.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said that a Ukrainian Armed Forces saboteur group entered the town of Graivoron, about 5kmfrom the border. The town also came under Ukrainian artillery fire, he said.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said eight people were wounded, and most residents had left the area, but the situation remained "tense".

In nearby Zamostye village, a projectile hit a kindergarten and caused a fire.

One woman was wounded in her hand, Gladkov said.

He also reported that Russian anti-aircraft systems shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod region.

Gladkov said a counterterrorist operation was underway and that authorities were imposing special controls, including personal document checks and stopping the work of companies that use "explosives, radioactive, chemically and biologically hazardous substances".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the alleged saboteur incursion. An effort to "push them out from the Russian territory and liquidate them" was underway, he said.

Peskov described the action as an attempt by Ukraine to divert attention from the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Moscow claimed to have captured after months of battle but where Kyiv says it is still fighting.

But Ukrainian military intelligence officials didn't confirm that Kyiv had deployed saboteurs. Instead, they claimed that Russian citizens seeking regime change in Moscow were behind the Graivoron incursion.

Ukraine intelligence representative Andrii Cherniak said Russian citizens belonging to murky groups calling themselves the Russian Volunteer Corps and the "Freedom of Russia" Legion were behind the assault.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter that Ukraine "has nothing to do with it".

He suggested an "armed guerrilla movement" was behind the attack.

The Russian Volunteer Corps claimed in a Telegram post it had crossed the border into Russia again, after claiming to have breached the border in early March.

The Russian Volunteer Corps describes itself as "a volunteer formation fighting on Ukraine's side". Little is known about the group, and it is not clear if it has any ties with the Ukrainian military. The same is true for the "Freedom of Russia" Legion.

The RVC was founded last August and reportedly consists mostly of anti-Putin far-right Russian extremists who have links with Ukrainian far-right groups.

