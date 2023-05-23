World
Associated Press

Madeleine McCann: Police cordon off dam in new search

24 mins ago
Madeleine McCann (file).

Madeleine McCann (file). (Source: Getty)

Portuguese police said they will resume searching for Madeleine McCann, the toddler who disappeared in the country's Algarve region in 2007, in the next few days.

Portugal's Judicial Police released a statement confirming local media reports that they would conduct the search at the request of the German authorities and in the presence of British officials.

Police were seen erecting tents and cordons in an area by the Arade dam, about 50km from Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old was last seen alive.

British, Portuguese and German police are still piecing together what happened when the toddler disappeared from her bed in the southern Portuguese resort on May 3, 2007.

She was in the same room as her 2-year-old twin brother and sister while her parents had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

In mid-2020, Germany's police identified Christian Brueckner, a 45-year-old German citizen who was in the Algarve in 2007, as a suspect in the case. Brueckner has denied any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance.

The suspect hasn't been charged in the McCann case, in which he is under investigation on suspicion of murder.

He spent many years in Portugal, including in the resort of Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine's disappearance there in 2007.

He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

WorldUK and EuropeCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

World summits' 'family photos' show Putin's isolation

World summits' 'family photos' show Putin's isolation

The Russian president has faced unprecedented international isolation since his nation invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

7:15pm

Watching grandma Taser bodycam will taint inquiry - NSW police chief

Watching grandma Taser bodycam will taint inquiry - NSW police chief

Clare Nowland, who is 95 and has dementia, was using a walking frame when she was hit with a police Taser at an aged care facility in Cooma last week.

2:34pm

1:37

Plane covered in ash after Sicily's Mount Etna erupts

Plane covered in ash after Sicily's Mount Etna erupts

10:58am

0:10

Case withdrawn against Mexican woman who killed man during rape

Case withdrawn against Mexican woman who killed man during rape

9:11am

Body found in floating Bunnings cabinet in rural NSW creek

Body found in floating Bunnings cabinet in rural NSW creek

Sun, May 21

British novelist Martin Amis dies aged 73

British novelist Martin Amis dies aged 73

Sun, May 21

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Loafers Lodge fire survivors still waiting for bond refunds

2:22

Loafers Lodge fire survivors still waiting for bond refunds

24 mins ago

Madeleine McCann: Police cordon off dam in new search

Madeleine McCann: Police cordon off dam in new search

6:40am

What's NZ's future: Home ownership or long-term tenancies?

What's NZ's future: Home ownership or long-term tenancies?

6:29am

Aus TV host's daughter tells of fight against racist 'filth'

Aus TV host's daughter tells of fight against racist 'filth'

6:01am

US, Papua New Guinea sign security pact as China influence grows

4:44

US, Papua New Guinea sign security pact as China influence grows

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6