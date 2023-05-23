Basketball
Associated Press

Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers into their first NBA Finals

3:29pm
Nikola Jokic gets tangled up with LeBron James in Game 4.

Nikola Jokic gets tangled up with LeBron James in Game 4. (Source: Associated Press)

Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history this afternoon, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the top-seeded Nuggets, who overcame LeBron James’ 31-point first half and a 15-point halftime deficit with a tenacious finish in Game 4 to earn their first conference title in their 47 NBA seasons.

James finished with 40 points after the highest-scoring postseason half of his career, but even the top scorer in NBA history couldn’t keep the deep, dynamic Nuggets from their sixth consecutive victory overall.

James missed two tying shots in the final seconds, with Aaron Gordon appearing to block his shot at the buzzer.

Jokic earned his eighth triple-double of the playoffs by the third quarter, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967 NBA record for triple-doubles in a single postseason. The Serbian big man also led the Nuggets’ tenacious defensive effort despite picking up his fifth foul midway through the fourth quarter — and when Denver needed a big basket, Jokic delivered that as well.

The Lakers erased a seven-point deficit and tied it with five minutes to play, but Jokic hit a 25-foot fallaway 3-pointer. After Anthony Davis hit two free throws to tie it with 1:11 left, Jokic muscled his way past Davis for the tiebreaking layup.

James then badly missed a strange fallaway jumper with 26 seconds left. After Murray missed a turnaround to give the Lakers one last chance, James' drive at the buzzer was thwarted by Gordon, who scored 22 points.

The Nuggets will cap their superb season under coach Michael Malone by playing for their first NBA championship. Denver both eliminated the Lakers for the first time in eight playoff meetings and swept a playoff series for the first time, likely earning several days off before the finals.

Unless the Boston Celtics make basketball history by rallying from their 3-0 deficit in the East finals, Denver will host the eighth-seeded Miami Heat to open the NBA Finals, beginning June 1.

Basketball

SHARE ME

More Stories

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals after Game 3 win over Lakers

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals after Game 3 win over Lakers

No team has rallied from a 3-0 playoff series deficit in NBA history.

Sun, May 21

Heat win fiery playoff game against Celtics for 2-0 series lead

Heat win fiery playoff game against Celtics for 2-0 series lead

Miami won in Boston for the second straight game to grab a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series. Games 3 and 4 will be played on the Heat's homecourt in Miami on Monday and Wednesday.

Sat, May 20

Nuggets take 2-0 series lead over Lakers on Murray's big finish

Nuggets take 2-0 series lead over Lakers on Murray's big finish

Fri, May 19

Butler continues NBA Playoffs hot streak as Heat beat Celtics

Butler continues NBA Playoffs hot streak as Heat beat Celtics

Thu, May 18

Nuggets draw first blood against Lakers with Jokic's big game

Nuggets draw first blood against Lakers with Jokic's big game

Wed, May 17

Spurs win NBA draft lottery for highly-touted French phenomenon

Spurs win NBA draft lottery for highly-touted French phenomenon

Wed, May 17

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Adesanya puts Warriors to the test ahead of Broncos clash

Adesanya puts Warriors to the test ahead of Broncos clash

29 mins ago

Three drivers could hold clues about missing Tasmania teen

Three drivers could hold clues about missing Tasmania teen

45 mins ago

BREAKING

DOC to raise concerns with US zoo over treatment of kiwi

0:57

DOC to raise concerns with US zoo over treatment of kiwi

3:33pm

Wayne Brown not confident his preferred budget plan will be accepted

Wayne Brown not confident his preferred budget plan will be accepted

3:29pm

Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers into their first NBA Finals

Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers into their first NBA Finals

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6