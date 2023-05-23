World
Associated Press

Columnist adds Trump's post-verdict comments to defamation case

11:03am
Writer E. Jean Carroll outside the Manhattan Federal Court.

Writer E. Jean Carroll outside the Manhattan Federal Court. (Source: AFP)

Lawyers for a columnist who won a NZ$7.9 million sexual abuse and defamation award against former President Donald Trump has filed an amended lawsuit against him seeking to hold him liable for remarks he made after the verdict.

The amended lawsuit, seeking at least NZ$15.9 million in compensatory damages, was filed in Manhattan federal court by lawyers for E. Jean Carroll, who says remarks by Trump after she made rape allegations against him so spoiled her reputation that she lost her longtime job as an Elle magazine advice columnist.

A nine-person jury two weeks ago decided that Trump had sexually abused Carroll at an upscale Manhattan department store in early spring 1996.

Carroll, who testified during the trial, first revealed in a 2019 book her claims that Trump raped her in a dressing room, but the jury rejected that claim.

Joe Tacopina, a Trump lawyer, declined to comment on the new claims.

Kaplan filed the new claims in amending a defamation lawsuit that was put on hold as an appeals court was deciding whether Trump could be held liable for remarks he made in 2019 while he was still president. The US Justice Department has supported his lawyers' claims that the United States should be substituted as the defendant.

In the new claim, Carroll's lawyers said Trump, "undeterred by the jury's verdict, persisted in maliciously defaming Carroll yet again" the next day during a "town hall" event hosted by CNN.

"He doubled down on his prior defamatory statements, asserting to an audience all too ready to cheer him on that 'I never met this woman. I never saw this woman', that he did not sexually assault Carroll, and that her account — which had just been validated by a jury of Trump's peers one day before — was a 'fake', 'made up story' invented by a 'whack job'. Those statements resulted in enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience on live TV," the lawyers wrote.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

NSW Police suspend officer who tasered grandmother, 95

NSW Police suspend officer who tasered grandmother, 95

Clare Nowland is in end-of-life care after she was tasered by a police officer and then hit her head.

12:49pm

1:37

US paramedic accused of sexually assaulting 2 older women

US paramedic accused of sexually assaulting 2 older women

Miguel Nieblas Ontiveros is accused of attacking the victims - both aged in their 80s - in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

12:06pm

US uni hall directors fired after using pronouns in email signature

US uni hall directors fired after using pronouns in email signature

10:55am

2:30

Madeleine McCann: Police cordon off dam in new search

Madeleine McCann: Police cordon off dam in new search

7:27am

2:09

US, Papua New Guinea sign security pact as China influence grows

US, Papua New Guinea sign security pact as China influence grows

6:01am

4:44

SpaceX sends Saudi astronauts to International Space Station

SpaceX sends Saudi astronauts to International Space Station

6:50pm

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

LIVE: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

28 mins ago

BREAKING

Govt approves $900m TAB outsourcing deal

Govt approves $900m TAB outsourcing deal

28 mins ago

Jury considering verdict in Connor Whitehead murder trial

Jury considering verdict in Connor Whitehead murder trial

12:58pm

Auckland's Stardome in 'shock' after copper stolen off telescope

Auckland's Stardome in 'shock' after copper stolen off telescope

12:49pm

NSW Police suspend officer who tasered grandmother, 95

1:37

NSW Police suspend officer who tasered grandmother, 95

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6