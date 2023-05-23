Aus TV host's daughter tells of fight against racist 'filth'

The daughter of Stan Grant says he's struggling after racist "filth" and relentless trolling led the Q+A host to step away from his role at the ABC.

ABC staff rallied outside offices in Sydney and Melbourne after the renowned broadcaster said the abuse had accelerated following his critical remarks about the monarchy's role in colonialism and he had had enough.

"It's really hard to see him struggling and that he's had to cop the racism and the disgusting filth that has been put online," daughter Lowanna Grant told the Sydney rally.

"I'm so grateful for everyone here today supporting him... and all other First Nations journalists."

Leigh Sales, Annabel Crabb, Joe O'Brien, Norman Swan and Grant's wife, sports journalist Tracey Holmes, were among the crowd of 150 staff in Sydney to "stand with Stan" and all Indigenous journalists who endure a barrage of racism.

"The abuse that he cops doing his job is abhorrent and egregious and needs to stop," ABC news director Justin Stevens said.

"I'm incredibly sorry that he felt let down by our organisation (and) that we could have done better by him in defending him.

"We will do whatever we can to make up for it."

Grant on Friday said he was stepping away from his media roles after suffering regular racist mockery and abuse on social media.

He criticised the broadcaster for failing to publicly support him throughout his ordeal.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he was saddened to learn the Indigenous journalist had been forced out.

"It's really sad and really unfortunate that the trolls and the keyboard warriors are silencing a really important voice in our community," Chalmers told ABC TV on Monday.

The ABC promised to review its response to racism affecting staff, in line with a recommendation from its internal Indigenous advisory committee.

“I am down but I will get back up. And you can come at me again and I will meet you with the love of my people.” Stan Grant delivers a powerful message on Q+A before taking a break from the media. #StanGrant #QandA #WeStandWithStan pic.twitter.com/avNBJtzSMK — QandA (@QandA) May 22, 2023

ABC managing director David Anderson on Sunday apologised for failing to publicly support Grant.

"The ABC endeavours to support its staff in the unfortunate moments when there is external abuse directed at them," he said.

In an email to staff, Anderson said anti-ABC reporting from some commercial media outlets had been "sustained and vitriolic".

"This has real-world consequences for ABC presenters and journalists who are personally attacked and vilified," he wrote.

"The ABC endeavours to support its staff in the unfortunate moments when there is external abuse directed at them."

Comedian and JJJ presenter Michael Hing last week called out the broadcaster's "all-white management teams" for too often being incapable of understanding the ongoing abuse he had received.

ABC radio host Virginia Trioli on Monday said she had been bombarded with abuse for declaring her support for Grant on Twitter.

"I tweeted in support of Stan on Friday night and as well as those expressing dismay at the disgusting racism that he's been subjected to, I then also received messages that were racist, offensive," she said on her show.

"It is appalling that Stan Grant has been targeted the way that he has been."

SBS's National Indigenous Television Network has also taken a break from Twitter because of the level of abuse.

"We've had enough of the racism and hate that we see and experience every day on this platform," the station said on Sunday.