World
Associated Press

World summits' 'family photos' show Putin's isolation

7:15pm
G7 leaders pose for a photo before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

G7 leaders pose for a photo before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (Source: Associated Press)

They're known as “family photos,” the images of world leaders posed in faux relaxation during global summits.

And like portraits of a family that has isolated a dysfunctional member, recent “family photos” from the G7 and G8 — the world's most industrialized nations — show how Russian President Vladimir Putin has been an outcast.

The Russian president has faced unprecedented international isolation since his nation invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

An International Criminal Court arrest warrant hangs over his head and clouds his prospects of travelling to many destinations, including those viewed as Moscow’s allies.

It was only 10 years ago when Putin stood proudly among his peers at the time – former US President Barack Obama, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — at a Group of Eight summit in Northern Ireland.

But Russia has since been kicked out of the group, which consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States, for illegally annexing Crimea in 2014.

Images from the G7 summit this year show leaders of the same governments, minus Putin.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Plane covered in ash after Sicily's Mount Etna erupts

Plane covered in ash after Sicily's Mount Etna erupts

Flights were suspended at Catania airport after Europe's most active volcano started spewing ash.

10:58am

0:10

British novelist Martin Amis dies aged 73

British novelist Martin Amis dies aged 73

His death at his home in Florida, from cancer of the oesophagus, was confirmed by his agent.

Sun, May 21

Former UK PM Boris Johnson, wife Carrie expecting third child

Former UK PM Boris Johnson, wife Carrie expecting third child

Sat, May 20

Ukraine's Zelensky on diplomatic campaign to Arab summit, G7

Ukraine's Zelensky on diplomatic campaign to Arab summit, G7

Sat, May 20

German surgeon fired after getting hospital cleaner to assist amputation

German surgeon fired after getting hospital cleaner to assist amputation

Sat, May 20

Video shows charging e-scooter erupt into flames in London home

Video shows charging e-scooter erupt into flames in London home

Fri, May 19

0:56

Latest

Popular

26 mins ago

Have Kiwis lost their manners on planes?

4:09

Have Kiwis lost their manners on planes?

44 mins ago

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells at auction for over $950k

0:22

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells at auction for over $950k

7:15pm

World summits' 'family photos' show Putin's isolation

World summits' 'family photos' show Putin's isolation

7:04pm

Health care assistant training programme hailed a success

2:27

Health care assistant training programme hailed a success

6:52pm

Aucklanders trying to sell flood-damaged homes could see big losses

1:53

Aucklanders trying to sell flood-damaged homes could see big losses

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6