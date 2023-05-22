Watching grandma Taser bodycam will taint inquiry - NSW police chief

NSW's police chief has defended her decision not to watch confronting vision of a 95-year-old grandmother being tasered, while revealing her mother is also in an aged care facility with dementia.

Clare Nowland, who has dementia, was using a walking frame when she was hit with a police Taser at Yallambee Lodge aged care facility in Cooma on Wednesday, after allegedly failing to drop a steak knife.

The mother of eight is now receiving end-of-life care in Cooma District Hospital, surrounded by her distraught family, having been being critically injured when she fell after being tasered.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the officer's body-worn camera would form part of the critical incident investigation report, but she does not plan on watching the footage before all other statements and evidence were collated.

"It may be the case in the future where I have to make a determination based on a brief of evidence, without being tainted by having seen a part of the brief without context," Webb told Sydney radio 2GB today.

"It's important that we follow a process.

"I will make my determination impartially."

Webb said it's important to view the footage "in the context of all the other statements and evidence".

Part of the evidence will involve transcripts of interviews and an expert review in the context of the use of Tasers and police procedures and training.

"That's just going to take time (and) I'm not going to interfere in that process ... it would be inappropriate for me to push in and interfere in that process," she said.

Premier Chris Minns described the incident as troubling but maintained he had confidence in the investigation and supported Webb's decision to view the footage in context.

"She didn't say that she would never watch it, but she wanted to do it in context and I think that's an important part of the process."

Webb expects a report from experts on Taser use in the next couple of weeks.

"I want answers like everyone else does," she said.

"I'm ... a daughter of someone with dementia and in aged care and I think it's hugely concerning, but I need to be objective."

The case is being investigated by the homicide squad and the Professional Standards Committee of NSW Police and overseen by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.

Dementia Support Australia's Steve Macfarlane is calling for more training for aged care workers, saying things shouldn't have escalated to the point where police were called.

"Aged care staff really need to have the skills to de-escalate these sort of situations themselves," he told ABC TV.

There is no mandatory training required for aged care workers on dealing with dementia patients.

"If aged care staff had these skills to de-escalate situations properly - and it's not their fault that they don't - then we can avoid situations where a police response is required in the first place," he said.