Kiwi mānuka honey producers lose trademark bid

22 mins ago
Manuka honey, file

Manuka honey, file (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The mānuka honey industry has been dealt another blow — it has lost its bid to trademark the term 'Manuka Honey' in New Zealand.

Backed by the wider honey industry and government, The Mānuka Honey Appellation Society has been working to protect the term so that only honey from New Zealand can be called mānuka since 2015.

It argues mānuka is a Māori word and a distinctive product of New Zealand.

But the Australian Manuka Honey Association has been appealing the effort in multiple markets — saying honey produced there can also be called mānuka.

In a just released decision, the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand found the society's certification mark bid did not meet necessary requirements.

"This case represents a trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary proportions over trade mark rights for mānuka honey. It is one of the most complex and long running proceedings to have come before the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand," the ruling said.

It ordered the society to pay the Australian Manuka Honey Association costs of $6430.

In 2021 the UK rejected a bid by the Mānuka Honey Appellation Society to trademark the term 'manuka honey' in the UK.

But the society vowed to continue its fight and earlier this year refiled court proceedings in the UK and EU.

More to come

By Sally Murphy of rnz.co.nz

