League
AAP

Harris-Tavita re-joins Warriors after NRL sabbatical

33 mins ago
Chanel Harris-Tavita

Chanel Harris-Tavita (Source: Photosport)

A year on from his shock decision to take a hiatus from the NRL, Chanel Harris-Tavita has confirmed he will return to the Warriors next season.

Harris-Tavita signed a two-year contract with the club today.

The 24-year-old's last game came in Samoa's World Cup final loss last year before he took a break from the NRL.

Harris-Tavita told AAP last year he felt "guilty" for not wanting to continue his pursuit of an NRL career after opting to spend the previous six months travelling.

His return to the Warriors will give head coach Andrew Webster a bevvy of playmaking options, with Luke Metcalf and Te Maire Martin also on the books.

Veteran playmaker Shaun Johnson has yet to confirm whether he will remain with the club in 2024.

"Chanel is a quality player and, at just 24, he still has a lot of football in front of him," said Warriors recruitment boss Andrew McFadden.

"He's refreshed, loves the Warriors and is really excited about what's happening in all areas at the club. He wants to be part of it and to contribute."

LeagueNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ponga beats Reece Walsh to Queensland No.1 jersey for Origin

Ponga beats Reece Walsh to Queensland No.1 jersey for Origin

It comes weeks after serious questions were asked about Ponga's spot in the team as he battled to recover from a fourth concussion in 10 months.

Sun, May 21

Watch: Roosters star facing long ban for headbutting opponent

Watch: Roosters star facing long ban for headbutting opponent

It comes as the Roosters' horror season continued last night with a loss to the Dragons.

Sat, May 20

Brisbane Tigers launch bid to become NRL's 18th team

Brisbane Tigers launch bid to become NRL's 18th team

Wed, May 17

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

Wed, May 17

Wests Tigers star eager to partner up with Shaun Johnson

Wests Tigers star eager to partner up with Shaun Johnson

Wed, May 17

Warriors believe Addin Fonua-Blake can be world's best prop

Warriors believe Addin Fonua-Blake can be world's best prop

Sat, May 13

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Aucklanders trying to sell flood damaged homes could see big losses

1:53

Aucklanders trying to sell flood damaged homes could see big losses

10 mins ago

SpaceX sends Saudi astronauts to International Space Station

SpaceX sends Saudi astronauts to International Space Station

33 mins ago

Harris-Tavita re-joins Warriors after NRL sabbatical

Harris-Tavita re-joins Warriors after NRL sabbatical

57 mins ago

Sheep to people ratio drops below 5:1 for first time since 1850s

Sheep to people ratio drops below 5:1 for first time since 1850s

5:28pm

Property damaged after tornado reportedly hits northern Taranaki

Property damaged after tornado reportedly hits northern Taranaki

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6