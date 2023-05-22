Harris-Tavita re-joins Warriors after NRL sabbatical

A year on from his shock decision to take a hiatus from the NRL, Chanel Harris-Tavita has confirmed he will return to the Warriors next season.

Harris-Tavita signed a two-year contract with the club today.

The 24-year-old's last game came in Samoa's World Cup final loss last year before he took a break from the NRL.

Harris-Tavita told AAP last year he felt "guilty" for not wanting to continue his pursuit of an NRL career after opting to spend the previous six months travelling.

His return to the Warriors will give head coach Andrew Webster a bevvy of playmaking options, with Luke Metcalf and Te Maire Martin also on the books.

Veteran playmaker Shaun Johnson has yet to confirm whether he will remain with the club in 2024.

"Chanel is a quality player and, at just 24, he still has a lot of football in front of him," said Warriors recruitment boss Andrew McFadden.

"He's refreshed, loves the Warriors and is really excited about what's happening in all areas at the club. He wants to be part of it and to contribute."