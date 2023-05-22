Grandparents Raising Grandchildren gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Courier services are essential for many of the country’s charities.

One of those organisations is Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (GRG), which works to support more than 6200 families, raising 19,700 tamariki and rangatahi across Aotearoa.

GRG can now reach more of their members more easily after being selected for NZ Post’s Delivering for Good initiative.

Now in its third year, Delivering for Good selects a number of community-focused organisations to receive a year’s worth of free courier services.

Other organisations chosen to be part of this year’s group are Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ, Kilmarnock, Neighbours Aotearoa, The Lucy Foundation (TLF), Asthma New Zealand, The Little Miracles Trust, Heart Kids NZ, Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa, Ripple, Arthritis NZ, and Able.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each year, the public also votes for the organisation it would like to see win a second year of free courier services – and GRG is this year’s winner.

GRG chief executive Kate Bundle says the organisation is “absolutely over the moon” to win the public vote and hence increase its ability to reach members all around the country.

“The reality is that so many of our grandparents don't have easy access to [getting] online. They need that physical printed material,” she says.

“We're so delighted that we will be able to meet more and more of the families that need our help.”

NZ Post makes another free delivery for Sweet Louise.

Getting more support to more families

As well as sending out information packs to grandparents who suddenly find themselves having to raise their grandchildren, GRG also arranges to send more practical support, like bedding, children’s clothing, nappies, and other essentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bundle says the need for these items has accelerated since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“It has really escalated with the rising cost of living, and while benefits have increased over the last few years, they haven't really kept pace with inflation. Our families are really, really struggling like they've never struggled before.”

Bundle says the money needed to send this practical support can add up as more families find they need help – money which could be used to advocate on behalf of all of New Zealand’s grandparents having to raise the youngest members of their family.

“Having this support from NZ Post means that we can not only remove the cost of deliveries from

Connecting people and communities

More than 60,000 free courier services have been provided to community focused organisations since NZ Post introduced its Delivering for Good programme in 2021.

NZ Post Community and Social Impacts Manager Carolynn Gubb says the initiative helps organisations connect to their communities, which parallels NZ Post’s own mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re proud to be making a difference in local communities by supporting charitable organisations and social enterprises by giving away these free courier services,” she says.

“For us, delivering for New Zealand also means supporting the neighbourhoods and communities where we live and work.”

Gubb says the 12 organisations receiving free courier services this year cover a wide range of programmes and services for New Zealanders.

“Each one is very deserving and were chosen because they are working towards improving connection, belonging and feelings of inclusion for all New Zealanders – which is the focus of NZ Post’s own community programme.”

Bundle says GRG is grateful to the Delivering for Good programme.

“It makes such a huge difference to organisations like us. It’s really significant,” she says.

“And to the people that voted for us - thank you, thank you, thank you. We’re just so delighted to get that support and that recognition for the work that we're doing, supporting these families and our communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More information about GRG and the other 11 organisations NZ Post is supporting can be found at deliveringforgood.co.nz. Other charities or social enterprises who would benefit from free courier services can also register their interest for next year’s programme via the Delivering for Good website.

This content was sponsored by NZ Post.