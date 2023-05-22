Rugby
All Blacks Sevens win series crown but dip out in London

9:39am
Paula Walisoliso of Fiji scores a try under pressure from Leroy Carter during the All Blacks Sevens semifinal defeat.

Paula Walisoliso of Fiji scores a try under pressure from Leroy Carter during the All Blacks Sevens semifinal defeat. (Source: Getty)

The New Zealand Sevens team have come fourth in the London Sevens tournament this morning after losing to Samoa 24-19 in the playoff for third.

New Zealand, already crowned series champions, lost their semifinal to Fiji 19-17 after beating France 19-17 in their quarter-final.

It was Samoa’s best result in the series since winning Cape Town in December.

Argentina were the ultimate winners, taking out their first London Sevens when beating a six-man Fiji 35-14 in the final.

The match was handicapped in the second minute when Josese Batirerega was sent off for a tip tackle on Luciano Gonzalez. Expectation flipped from Fiji, a four-time London champion, to Argentina.

Fiji led 7-0 at the time, and immediately conceded a show-and-go try to German Schulz.

Then Marcos Moneta scooped up loose ball and shot home from behind a scrum to send Argentina 14-7 ahead into halftime.

Filipe Sauturaga collected his grubber kick and scored his second try for Fiji 19 seconds into the new half, but the tied score didn't last long.

Rodrigo Isgro kicked ahead from Argentina's 22, Moneta collected the ball in the Fiji 22 and gave a try-saving pass to the trailing Isgro.

Isgro scored the next try after Schulz stole a throw-in and Moneta offloaded.

Moneta capped the scoring with his 100th world series try in his 20th tournament.

Brady Rush leads a celebratory haka at Twickenham.

Brady Rush leads a celebratory haka at Twickenham. (Source: Getty)

All five Argentina tries were converted by Santiago Vera Feld and Moneta.

Argentina's third tournament win completed its most successful series; runner-up to New Zealand.

Fiji was third in the series even though it failed to win a tournament for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

France was fourth, and Australia grabbed the world series' fifth and final automatic qualifying spot for next year's Paris Olympics by one point from Samoa.

Argentina reached the final by avenging its pool loss to Ireland, winning the rematch 28-14 in the quarterfinals. Samoa was overcome in the semifinals 10-7 with a late Santiago Alvarez try.

Fiji's Viwa Naduvalo scored the late try to end New Zealand's 24-match winning streak in the semifinals. Naduvalo also finished off Australia in the quarter-finals.

