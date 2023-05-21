Wagner boss claims control of Bakhmut but Ukraine says fighting continues

The head of the Russian private army Wagner claimed that his forces have taken control of the city of Bakhmut after the longest and most grinding battle of the Russia-Ukraine war, but Ukrainian defence officials denied it.

In a video posted on Telegram, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said the city had come under complete Russian control.

He spoke flanked by about half a dozen fighters, with ruined buildings in the background and explosions heard in the distance.

However, after the video appeared, Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said heavy fighting was continuing.

"The situation is critical," she said. "As of now, our defenders control certain industrial and infrastructure facilities in this area."

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern command, told The Associated Press that Prigozhin's claim "is not true".

"Our units are fighting in Bakhmut," he said.

In a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian General Staff said "heavy battles for the city of Bakhmut do not stop".

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut. (Source: Associated Press)

Mykhailo Podolyak, chief of staff for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggested that the Wagner chief's statement was aimed at drawing attention away from Zelensky's recent highly visible trips overseas, including to the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

Fighting has raged in and around Bakhmut for more than eight months.

If Russian forces have taken control of Bakhmut, they will still face the massive task of seizing the remaining part of the Donetsk region still under Ukrainian control, including several heavily fortified areas.

It is not clear which side has paid a higher price in the battle for Bakhmut.

Both Russia and Ukraine have endured losses believed to be in the thousands, though neither has disclosed casualty numbers.

Zelensky underlined the importance of defending Bakhmut in an interview with The Associated Press in March, saying its fall could allow Russia to rally international support for a deal that might require Kyiv to make unacceptable compromises.

Analysts have said Bakhmut's fall would be a blow to Ukraine and give some tactical advantages to Russia but wouldn't prove decisive to the outcome of the war.

Bakhmut, located about 55 kilometres north of the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk, had a prewar population of 80,000 and was an important industrial centre, surrounded by salt and gypsum mines.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that seizing the city would allow Russia to press its offensive farther into the Donetsk region, one of the four Ukrainian provinces that Moscow illegally annexed in September.