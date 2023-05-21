New Zealand

Students pushing for free fares as Budget excludes over-25s

6:32pm
The Government's Budget 2023 includes making public transport free for children and half-price for those under 25.

Tertiary students' associations are welcoming cheaper public transport for young people, but say they will not stop pushing for free fares for students.

The changes will come in on July 1, and Transport Minister Michael Wood said they would help more than 1.6 million Kiwis save money.

Otago University Students' Association (OUSA) president Quintin Jane said it was a great step in the right direction, and would help students with the increasing cost-of-living.

But he said it was a shame it was not for all tertiary students, excluding those over 24.

"I think for the majority of tertiary students this is a really good opportunity for them to find a few extra dollars in their budget, knowing that they're going to be able to get this half-price public transport permanently.

"I personally started using the buses when the fares went half-price last year, so I'm going to keep using it now that they'll be half-price until I turn 25, and I think that many students are going to be in the same boat."

Jane said the ultimate goal was free public transport for students and that OUSA had been lobbying the regional council.

University of Canterbury Students' Association (UCSA) president Pierce Crowley agreed while the news was positive, he wanted to eventually see fares become free for students.

"We'd love to see universal half-price fares [for students] for a start, then when it's sustainable, fully funding public transport just like they've done for under-13s.

"We've seen in Canterbury an increase in bus use when the half-price fares came in last year ... I think having that discount extended and made permanent for under-25s will keep students using the buses," he said.

Crowley said the Free Fares Coalition — a group lobbying for more affordable public transport — had worked hard, petitioning the government to get to this point.

Crowley said the Budget included a few good measures for students, but UCSA hoped that in the run-up to the election they would see more student-focused policies.

"We'll be pushing politicians to really make sure they're accounting for the student voice because it's such a huge cohort of voters and we matter and students are struggling at the moment."

