SH1 and SH3 closed by slips, flooding in Central District

The effects of heavy rain have closed two stretches of state highway in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

"Motorists in Central District are asked to delay travel if possible," police said in a statement this morning. "Flooding and slips have been reported on a number of roads, and State Highway 3 is closed between Warrengate Road and Whanganui.

"State Highway 1 at Mangaweka has also been blocked by a slip.

Flooding on Turoa Rd in Whanganui about 3am. (Source: Whanganui District Council / Facebook)

"Motorists should expect significant delays."

It comes after severe weather around the country yesterday and into this morning.

All MetService severe weather warnings and watches that were in place are no longer in force.

However, much of the country still faces wet weather today, with rainfall forecast across Aotearoa.