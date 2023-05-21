New Zealand
1News

SH1 and SH3 closed by slips, flooding in Central District

8:12am
The closures come after severe weather around the country yesterday and into this morning.

The closures come after severe weather around the country yesterday and into this morning. (Source: istock.com)

The effects of heavy rain have closed two stretches of state highway in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

"Motorists in Central District are asked to delay travel if possible," police said in a statement this morning. "Flooding and slips have been reported on a number of roads, and State Highway 3 is closed between Warrengate Road and Whanganui.

"State Highway 1 at Mangaweka has also been blocked by a slip.

Flooding on Turoa Rd in Whanganui about 3am.

Flooding on Turoa Rd in Whanganui about 3am. (Source: Whanganui District Council / Facebook)

"Motorists should expect significant delays."

It comes after severe weather around the country yesterday and into this morning.

All MetService severe weather warnings and watches that were in place are no longer in force.

However, much of the country still faces wet weather today, with rainfall forecast across Aotearoa.

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Impressive sea 'foamnado' whipped up by winds near Piha

Watch: Impressive sea 'foamnado' whipped up by winds near Piha

Auckland photographer Matthew Davison said he'd never seen anything quite like it before.

8:34am

0:52

Man arrested after approaching child, asking her to get in car

Man arrested after approaching child, asking her to get in car

Palmerston North has seen four reports of similar incidents in the last two weeks.

Fri, May 19

'Good for people to prepare' with rain, wind forecast - MetService

'Good for people to prepare' with rain, wind forecast - MetService

Thu, May 18

Council urges Aucklanders not to clear street drains, cites safety

Council urges Aucklanders not to clear street drains, cites safety

Wed, May 17

Heavy rain, strong winds set to strike all of NZ tomorrow

Heavy rain, strong winds set to strike all of NZ tomorrow

Wed, May 17

Kids asked to enter man's van in Palmerston North

Kids asked to enter man's van in Palmerston North

Tue, May 16

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Person injured attempting to flee police in West Auckland

Person injured attempting to flee police in West Auckland

30 mins ago

Police 'speaking with' 5 teens after Auckland ram-raid

Police 'speaking with' 5 teens after Auckland ram-raid

43 mins ago

British novelist Martin Amis dies aged 73

British novelist Martin Amis dies aged 73

8:34am

Watch: Impressive sea 'foamnado' whipped up by winds near Piha

0:52

Watch: Impressive sea 'foamnado' whipped up by winds near Piha

8:12am

SH1 and SH3 closed by slips, flooding in Central District

SH1 and SH3 closed by slips, flooding in Central District

7:49am

Wagner boss claims control of Bakhmut but Ukraine says fighting continues

Wagner boss claims control of Bakhmut but Ukraine says fighting continues
1
2
3
4
5
6