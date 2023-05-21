Basketball
Associated Press

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals after Game 3 win over Lakers

3:19pm
Jamal Murray shoots over LeBron James.

Jamal Murray shoots over LeBron James. (Source: Associated Press)

Jamal Murray scored 37 points, Nikola Jokic added 24 points and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers today.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half against his former team for the top-seeded Nuggets, who have never been this close to the NBA Finals in 47 years in the league.

Denver blew a big early lead in Game 3, but made a decisive 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to snap the Lakers' nine-game home winning streak since March 26, including seven straight victories since the regular season ended.

No team has rallied from a 3-0 playoff series deficit in NBA history. Game 4 is on Tuesday (NZT) in Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis had 28 points and 18 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who hadn't lost three straight games since early February. Los Angeles' prolonged, desperate surge ever since the trade deadline has finally run out of steam against the powerhouse Nuggets, who have won five consecutive playoff games.

LeBron James had 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds for Los Angeles, hitting three 3-pointers after starting the series 0 for 13 from distance. Austin Reaves added 23 points and seven rebounds, but Rui Hachimura was the only other Lakers scorer to crack double figures with 13 points.

Jokic's streak of four consecutive triple-doubles ended in a fairly quiet game for the two-time MVP. But Murray scored 17 points in a dynamic first quarter following his 23-point fourth quarter two nights ago, and he had 30 points by halftime of Game 3.

Bruce Brown scored 15 points and hit a key 3-pointer down the stretch for the Nuggets before Jokic all but iced it on a 3-pointer with 3:17 to play.

Basketball

SHARE ME

More Stories

Heat win fiery playoff game against Celtics for 2-0 series lead

Heat win fiery playoff game against Celtics for 2-0 series lead

Miami won in Boston for the second straight game to grab a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series. Games 3 and 4 will be played on the Heat's homecourt in Miami on Monday and Wednesday.

Sat, May 20

Nuggets take 2-0 series lead over Lakers on Murray's big finish

Nuggets take 2-0 series lead over Lakers on Murray's big finish

Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win in the Western Conference finals.

Fri, May 19

Butler continues NBA Playoffs hot streak as Heat beat Celtics

Butler continues NBA Playoffs hot streak as Heat beat Celtics

Thu, May 18

Nuggets draw first blood against Lakers with Jokic's big game

Nuggets draw first blood against Lakers with Jokic's big game

Wed, May 17

Spurs win NBA draft lottery for highly-touted French phenomenon

Spurs win NBA draft lottery for highly-touted French phenomenon

Wed, May 17

Tall Ferns getting plenty of preparation in for Asia Cup

Tall Ferns getting plenty of preparation in for Asia Cup

Tue, May 16

1:58

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Warriors tickets offered for late Census completion in Hawke's Bay

Warriors tickets offered for late Census completion in Hawke's Bay

33 mins ago

Govt's NZ Steel deal welcomed by climate activists

Govt's NZ Steel deal welcomed by climate activists

57 mins ago

At least 9 killed in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

At least 9 killed in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

4:23pm

Ski field cancels some Queenstown buses due to traffic gridlock

Ski field cancels some Queenstown buses due to traffic gridlock

4:00pm

Ponga beats Reece Walsh to Queensland No.1 jersey for Origin

Ponga beats Reece Walsh to Queensland No.1 jersey for Origin

3:37pm

British TV host Phillip Schofield quits after 'feud' rumours

British TV host Phillip Schofield quits after 'feud' rumours
1
2
3
4
5
6