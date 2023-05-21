Man City wins English Premier League after Arsenal loses

Manchester City's bid for a treble of major trophies is up and running.

The first was secured this morning without City even playing as the team clinched a third successive English Premier League title — and a ninth top-flight crown in its 143-year history — thanks to another slip-up by second-placed Arsenal.

Arsenal losing at Nottingham Forest 1-0 capped an end-of-season meltdown for the once long-time leader and left City with an unassailable four-point lead.

City's players will get their hands on the league trophy after their match against Chelsea tomorrow, but don't expect the celebrations to last too long.

Pep Guardiola's squad has its sights on becoming just the second team to capture the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, and still has two finals to play.

The FA Cup final against Manchester United is on June 4 NZT at Wembley Stadium followed by a meeting with Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 11 NZT.

City is enjoying a period of domestic dominance rarely seen in English football.

That's five league titles in seven years in Guardiola's reign and seven in a 12-season spell that began with Sergio Aguero's storied stoppage-time goal to win the league in 2012.

It's the first time City has won three leagues in a row and comes while the Abu Dhabi-owned club is facing an unprecedented slew of charges from the Premier League for allegedly breaking financial rules from 2009-2018 and a subsequent failure to cooperate with an investigation.

Those charges — 115 in total — cast a shadow over City's achievements under its Abu Dhabi ownership, though it could be years before a verdict is reached by an independent disciplinary commission.

What isn't up for debate is the quality City has produced in its now-familiar end-of-season burst of victories that piled the pressure on Arsenal, which has the unwanted distinction this season of leading the league for a record number of days (248) without eventually winning it.

While City has finished like a train by winning 11 straight games, Arsenal — owning the youngest squad in the league under inexperienced coach Mikel Arteta — has buckled with a first top-flight title since 2004 in sight.

Forest is safe from relegation after its win.