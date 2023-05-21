Golf
Koepka hits PGA lead to stand on brink of Masters redemption

1:11pm
Brooks Koepka salutes the crowd on the 13th green during his third round at the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka salutes the crowd on the 13th green during his third round at the PGA Championship. (Source: Getty)

Brooks Koepka looks poised for Masters redemption after seizing the outright third-round lead at the weather-hit PGA Championship in Rochester, New York.

The four-time major winner fired the low round of the day, a second straight four-under 66 in driving rain, to claim a one-stroke advantage over halfway co-leaders Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners, who both posted 70s at Oak Hill Country Club this morning.

Koepka is six under for the championship after making light of the gruelling conditions with five birdies and just one bogey.

His LIV Golf colleague Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, is solo fourth at three under after a 70, one ahead of world No.2 Scottie Scheffler (73) and English veteran Justin Rose (69).

No player outside the top three at the halfway mark of six previous major championships staged at notoriously demanding Oak Hill has hoisted the trophy.

But Koepka is positioned to defy history and secure a third PGA Championship crown, to go with his back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019, after continuing his resurgence two years after undergoing career-saving knee surgery.

Victory would also be sweet atonement for letting a four-shot last-day Masters lead slip to finish joint runner-up with Phil Mickelson behind world No.1 Jon Rahm last month.

"It would mean a lot. I think a major championship would mean a lot to anybody," Koepka said.

"To win one would be fantastic. I mean, I was just told that I think only Tiger and Jack have won three, so that would be pretty special to be in a list or category with them.

"I'll just got to go out and go play good tomorrow."

The former world No.1.will play the final round with Hovland, the 25-year-old Norwegian who continues to knock on the door of a major championship breakthrough.

Hovland played in the final group at last year's British Open won by Australia's Cameron Smith at St Andrews and also finished top 10 at last month's Masters.

Canadian Conners led for much of today before getting caught in the lip of a bunker after failing to get out of a fairway trap on the 16th hole while holding the outright lead.

He was forced to take a penalty drop and wound up with a double-bogey six.

Min Woo Lee remains the leading Australian, tied for 10th at one over and seven shots off the pace following a third-round 71.

Cam Davis (71) is one stroke further back, with Smith (72) at four over.

New Zealander Ryan Fox, who opened with an excellent 68, shot a 71 today and is in a tie for 16th at two over.

