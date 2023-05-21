Crusaders get boost after Force snap losing streak against Brumbies

The Force have done the Crusaders a huge favour in beating the Brumbies 34-19 in Perth.

The Brumbies went into last night's match favourites to regain their No.2 spot on the Super Rugby Pacific table behind the Chiefs but instead it was the home side who triumphed, breaking a 14-match losing streak against their Aussie rivals.

The result allows the Crusaders to stay second on the table – a position they reached on Friday night after thrashing Moana Pasifika 41-7 in Auckland.

The Chiefs, who beat a below-strength Hurricanes 23-12 in Hamilton, lead the competition with 50 points, with the Crusaders second on 42 and the Brumbies 41.

The Blues, who finished strongly to beat the Reds 45-26 in Brisbane, are fourth on 38 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a home match against the Waratahs and an away game against the Hurricanes to come, the defending champion Crusaders are now on track for not only a home quarter-final but also potentially a home semifinal.

And while the Hurricanes have been criticised for resting All Blacks Tyrel Lomax, Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett against the Chiefs, the decision by the Brumbies management to rest Wallabies James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Nic White, Len Ikitau and Tom Wright as part of Rugby Australia's World Cup policy will also receive extra scrutiny.

In comments which could inflame matters, Force hooker Folau Fainga'a said the mass changes meant the Brumbies were sending over the "little puppies" to allow the "big dogs" to rest at home and get their necks massaged.

The Force raced out to a 21-0 lead inside 25 minutes, then weathered a Brumbies fightback before going on to secure the four-tries-to-three victory.

The triumph was the Force's first win over the Brumbies since 2013.

More importantly, the Force's fifth straight win at home this season ensured they ended the round in eighth spot, three points ahead of the ninth-placed Highlanders.

Force playmaker Max Burey played an influential role in the win, nailing all four of his conversion attempts as well as two penalties in a perfect kicking display.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toni Pulu attempts to break through for the Force. (Source: Getty)

The Force made a blistering start to the match with tries to Felix Kalapu, Hamish Stewart and Sam Spink.

The Brumbies had their first try of the night in the 28th minute when flanker Charlie Cale got on the end of a sizzling fast break.

And it was game on when Wallabies lock Darcy Swain touched down in the 34th minute, reducing the halftime margin to nine points.

Fainga'a had fun against his former Brumbies teammates in the first half.

After stealing a wayward line-out and booting it forward to find touch, Fainga'a raised his hand in a celebratory gesture.

He couldn't help but have a laugh after stealing another line-out shortly before the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brumbies dominated long periods of the second half, but their only reward was a 53rd-minute try to Luke Reimer.

The Force defended their five-point lead for long stretches, and their determination was rewarded in the 70th minute when a series of pick-and-goes near the line resulted in a try to Marley Pearce.

Force playmaker Max Burey nailed the sideline conversion, and he repeated the dose with a 74th-minute penalty to seal the win.

"Very inconsistent across the board," Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said of his team's performance.

"I don't think there was an area we were better than the Force tonight.

"We just made a lot of mistakes, whether it was set piece mistakes or individual mistakes that stopped us getting momentum."