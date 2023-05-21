World
AAP

Body found in floating Bunnings cabinet in rural NSW creek

6:05pm
A 33-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, with an application made for his extradition to NSW.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, with an application made for his extradition to NSW. (Source: NSW Police)

When police first noticed a young Sydney man had vanished, they weren't expecting to find him floating down a rural NSW creek in a metal locker.

The gruesome discovery of the 22-year-old's body and an alleged cover-up involving a Brisbane man were revealed by police on Sunday following weeks of investigations.

The deceased man had been picked up by the police radar during a drug investigation in Sydney's southern suburbs but suddenly fell silent on April 27.

Inquiries revealed he was allegedly violently assaulted in a Peakhurst unit and suffocated to death.

The alleged killer, another 22-year-old man, is accused of calling in an acquaintance from Brisbane "as a cleaner".

A metal cabinet was bought from a Bunnings hardware store in Sydney before the body was bundled into it and the cabinet was driven nearly 500km to Macksville.

Police found the locker floating in Warrell Creek in Macksville on May 12.

The two assailants were arrested days later.

"It's just brutal," Homicide Squad Commander Virginia Gorman said on Sunday.

"(They were) just hoping this person would just disappear and no one would ever notice.

"This 22-year-old's family would be just horrified by the circumstances and the lack of concern for the young boy, even after he died."

The detectives involved had done an "outstanding job in really difficult circumstances" to notice the deceased man's disappearance, find his body and track down those involved within weeks, Detective Acting Superintendent Gorman said.

The murder was believed to have been sparked by a dispute over illicit drugs.

The alleged killer was arrested in Sydney on May 15 and later faced court on a murder charge.

He has been remanded in custody until a second court date on August 17

The Brisbane man was arrested during several raids across the Queensland capital on Wednesday.

He is expected to be extradited to NSW once Queensland charges are finalised.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman in hospital after crashing into kangaroos on motorbike

Woman in hospital after crashing into kangaroos on motorbike

The woman, aged in her 50s, crashed into the mob when the bounding marsupials crossed the road in front of her in Queensland's Southern Downs region.

Sat, May 20

NSW grandma's condition deteriorating after tasering by police

NSW grandma's condition deteriorating after tasering by police

Clare Nowland, 95, was hit with a taser at an aged care facility in the early hours of Wednesday, after she allegedly failed to drop a steak knife.

Sat, May 20

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

Sat, May 20

US driver flees police with officer on hood, roof of car

US driver flees police with officer on hood, roof of car

Sat, May 20

NSW man pleads not guilty to killng girl, 9, dumping body in barrel

NSW man pleads not guilty to killng girl, 9, dumping body in barrel

Fri, May 19

Dumped condoms could hold the key to crude Melbourne mail mystery

Dumped condoms could hold the key to crude Melbourne mail mystery

Fri, May 19

Latest

Popular

29 mins ago

Volunteers rebuilding hundreds of kilometres of Hawke's Bay fences

2:30

Volunteers rebuilding hundreds of kilometres of Hawke's Bay fences

59 mins ago

Sold for sex: 15-year-old exploited in Aotearoa speaks out

Sold for sex: 15-year-old exploited in Aotearoa speaks out

6:32pm

Students pushing for free fares as Budget excludes over-25s

Students pushing for free fares as Budget excludes over-25s

6:05pm

Body found in floating Bunnings cabinet in rural NSW creek

Body found in floating Bunnings cabinet in rural NSW creek

5:37pm

Warriors tickets offered for late Census completion in Hawke's Bay

Warriors tickets offered for late Census completion in Hawke's Bay

5:12pm

Govt's NZ Steel deal welcomed by climate activists

3:16

Govt's NZ Steel deal welcomed by climate activists
1
2
3
4
5
6