Beyonce and Jay-Z reportedly buy 'most expensive Hollywood home ever'

11:02am
Beyonce and Jay-Z. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Beyonce and Jay-Z have reportedly bought the "most expensive home" ever in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old pop superstar and her rapper husband have a reported combined net worth of US$2.5 billion (NZ$4 billion).

The pair are thought to have spent US$200 million (NZ$318 million) on a 30,000 square foot home in the "prime area" of Malibu, in what has been called the "most expensive" house ever sold in the state of California.

A source told TMZ: "The couple paid $200 million for the property, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California, eclipsing the previous record of $177 million.

"It's also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country --the top being $238 million for an NYC apartment.

"They got an unbelievable deal. The home was quietly listed for a whopping $295 million."

The outlet went on to claim that the luxurious property overlooks the Pacific Ocean in an area known as Billionaires Row and claimed that it was designed by Tadao Ando, who is also behind the plush pad currently being built for Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West.

The couple bought the mansion from art collector William Bell, the report said.

The outlet contacted representatives of the power couple and the retailers for comment, but did not hear back.

The Crazy In Love hitmaker - who is currently playing stadiums around the globe as part of her Renaissance World Tour - is also thought to own a Bel-Air mansion with her husband, which they reported bought in 2017.

That same year, the couple - who have Blue Ivy, 11, and five-year-old twins Sir and Rumi together - purchased a 12,000-square-foot mansion in the Hamptons.

