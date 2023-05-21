World
At least 9 killed in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

55 mins ago
Local television transmitted live images of the stampede by Alianza fans. (Source: 1News)

At least nine people were killed and dozens more injured when stampeding football fans pushed through one of the access gates at a quarterfinal match in the Salvadoran league.

The National Civil Police said in a preliminary report via Twitter that nine dead were confirmed at the match between clubs Alianza and FAS at Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan, which is about 41 kilometres northeast of the capital.

At least two of the injured transported to hospitals were in critical condition, police said. The match was suspended.

Dozens made it onto the field, where they received medical treatment.

Fans who escaped the crush stood on the field furiously waving shirts attempting to review people lying on the grass, barely moving.

“It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate.

"Some were still under the metal in the tunnel.

"Others managed to make it to the stands and then to the field and were smothered,” an unidentified volunteer with the Rescue Commandos first aid group told journalists.

The Salvadoran Soccer Federation said in a statement that it regretted what had happened and voiced support for the victims' families.

WorldCentral and South America

