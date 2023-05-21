World
Associated Press

Ash from closely-watched Mexican volcano closes airports

10:11am
A plume of ash and steam rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as seen from Mexico City.

A plume of ash and steam rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as seen from Mexico City. (Source: Associated Press)

Mexico City's two main airports temporarily shut down operations overnight due to ash spewing from Popocatépetl volcano, 72 kilometres southeast of the country's capital.

The city's Benito Juarez International airport suspended operations at 4.25am local time. It resumed operations at 10am, after removing volcanic ashes, checking the runways and verifying favourable wind conditions, the airport said on Twitter.

The new Felipe Angeles airport, located north of Mexico City and operated by the military, shut down operations around 6am, and service was suspended for five hours.

Volcanic ashes are especially dangerous for aviation, not only because they reduce visibility but because they can act as an abrasive, damaging an aircraft's wings and fuselage.

The Popocatépetl rumbled to life again this week, belching out towering clouds of ash that forced 11 villages to cancel school sessions.

The explosions registered overnight were more intense, but authorities — who keep a close eye on the active volcano — are maintaining the threat at an intermediate level.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

British novelist Martin Amis dies aged 73

British novelist Martin Amis dies aged 73

His death at his home in Florida, from cancer of the oesophagus, was confirmed by his agent.

9:06am

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month

The athletics brand said proceeds from the leftover sneakers would go towards anti-racism charities.

Sat, May 20

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

Sat, May 20

US driver flees police with officer on hood, roof of car

US driver flees police with officer on hood, roof of car

Sat, May 20

Cop clings to hood of car during wild police chase in Iowa

Cop clings to hood of car during wild police chase in Iowa

Fri, May 19

1:10

Man sues driver, bars after DUI crash killed bride on wedding night

Man sues driver, bars after DUI crash killed bride on wedding night

Fri, May 19

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Sudan temporary ceasefire agreed, say US and Saudi mediators

Sudan temporary ceasefire agreed, say US and Saudi mediators

33 mins ago

Election 2023: Who will be Northland's champion in Parliament?

8:20

Election 2023: Who will be Northland's champion in Parliament?

11:36am

Boosting NZ-India trade requires partnership, trust - expert

12:15

Boosting NZ-India trade requires partnership, trust - expert

11:02am

Beyonce and Jay-Z reportedly buy 'most expensive Hollywood home ever'

Beyonce and Jay-Z reportedly buy 'most expensive Hollywood home ever'

10:37am

Crusaders get boost after Force snap losing streak against Brumbies

Crusaders get boost after Force snap losing streak against Brumbies

10:26am

Crime stats must come down for Kiwis to feel safe - Police Minister

15:48

Crime stats must come down for Kiwis to feel safe - Police Minister
1
2
3
4
5
6