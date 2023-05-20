World
AAP

Woman in hospital after crashing into kangaroos on motorbike

13 mins ago
A woman has been flown to hospital after crashing with a group of kangaroos while on a motorbike.

A woman has been flown to hospital after crashing with a group of kangaroos while on a motorbike. (Source: AAP)

A woman has been flown to hospital after crashing with a group of kangaroos while on a motorbike.

The woman, aged in her 50s, crashed into the mob when the bounding marsupials crossed the road in front of a group of riders on Saturday afternoon.

A rescue chopper arrived on the scene in Queensland's Southern Downs region on the NSW border about 12:30pm.

The group provided the injured woman with first aid before emergency services arrived.

She was treated for several injuries, including to her chest, shoulder and broken wrist, being being flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

"The woman ... had been riding in a group when a bunch of kangaroos crossed the road in front of her, causing her to crash into one," LifeFlight said in a statement on Saturday.

WorldAustraliaAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

NSW grandma's condition deteriorating after tasering by police

NSW grandma's condition deteriorating after tasering by police

Clare Nowland, 95, was hit with a taser at an aged care facility in the early hours of Wednesday, after she allegedly failed to drop a steak knife.

3:14pm

NSW man pleads not guilty to killng girl, 9, dumping body in barrel

NSW man pleads not guilty to killng girl, 9, dumping body in barrel

Justin Laurens Stein, 32, pleaded not guilty on Friday to domestic violence-related murder and improperly interfering with a corpse.

7:45pm

Dumped condoms could hold the key to crude Melbourne mail mystery

Dumped condoms could hold the key to crude Melbourne mail mystery

Fri, May 19

Footage of police tasering NSW grandma, 95, 'confronting'

Footage of police tasering NSW grandma, 95, 'confronting'

Fri, May 19

1:37

Australian doctor, 88, freed 7 years after kidnapping in Africa

Australian doctor, 88, freed 7 years after kidnapping in Africa

Fri, May 19

Controversial Aussie politician funding legal fees with knitwear

Controversial Aussie politician funding legal fees with knitwear

Fri, May 19

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Last-gasp penalty sees Highlanders keep playoff hopes alive

Last-gasp penalty sees Highlanders keep playoff hopes alive

13 mins ago

Woman in hospital after crashing into kangaroos on motorbike

Woman in hospital after crashing into kangaroos on motorbike

18 mins ago

Deep low bringing gales for North Island, warnings issued

1:36

Deep low bringing gales for North Island, warnings issued

24 mins ago

One person dead after Northland crash

One person dead after Northland crash

43 mins ago

NZ postal workers discover Malaysian mail scam

NZ postal workers discover Malaysian mail scam

6:09pm

Search for 4 missing children continues after Amazon plane crash

Search for 4 missing children continues after Amazon plane crash
1
2
3
4
5
6