World
Associated Press

US driver flees police with officer on hood, roof of car

54 mins ago
An image of the incident taken from police dash cam video.

An image of the incident taken from police dash cam video. (Source: Associated Press)

Harrowing video of a driver speeding from Iowa police with an officer clinging to his hood and roof emerged this month during the motorist's sentencing.

Dennis James Guider Jr, 29, of the Chicago area, was sentenced last week to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony count of serious injury by vehicle. Another felony count related to fleeing police was dismissed as part of the plea deal reached in March.

Police officer Patrick McCarty stopped the car Guider was riding in on March 5, 2021.

With an outstanding warrant in an Illinois forgery case, Guider was facing arrest.

An image of the incident taken from police dash cam video.

An image of the incident taken from police dash cam video. (Source: Associated Press)

Body camera video that was introduced as an exhibit during Guider's sentencing hearing shows him ignoring orders to get out of the car, instead shoving the driver out of the vehicle and scooting into the driver's seat.

McCarty got in front of the car, pointing his pistol at Guider and repeatedly ordering him to stop.

As Guider drove forward, McCarty stepped onto the car's hood and crouched with his weapon still pointed at Guider.

An image of the incident taken from police body cam video.

An image of the incident taken from police body cam video. (Source: Associated Press)

Guider kept driving as McCarty clung to the vehicle, screaming at him to put on the brakes.

Dash cam from another patrol vehicle, which attempted to stop Guider, shows McCarty ultimately winding up on the roof of the fleeing car. Eventually McCarty was thrown from the vehicle, breaking his back.

Guider, meanwhile, was arrested in Illinois after stealing a car and driving there.

Guider's attorney, Joel Baxter, wrote in a court filing that as a Black man Guider was fearful of a white officer, noting that George Floyd had been killed less than a year earlier.

He wrote that McCarty and Guider both "made horrible decisions", saying that McCarty didn't follow appropriate training.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, 21, has been charged with leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform for gamers.

6 mins ago

NSW man pleads not guilty to killng girl, 9, dumping body in barrel

NSW man pleads not guilty to killng girl, 9, dumping body in barrel

Justin Laurens Stein, 32, pleaded not guilty on Friday to domestic violence-related murder and improperly interfering with a corpse.

7:45pm

Dumped condoms could hold the key to crude Melbourne mail mystery

Dumped condoms could hold the key to crude Melbourne mail mystery

5:52pm

Footage of police tasering NSW grandma, 95, 'confronting'

Footage of police tasering NSW grandma, 95, 'confronting'

5:18pm

1:37

Cop clings to hood of car during wild police chase in Iowa

Cop clings to hood of car during wild police chase in Iowa

1:37pm

1:10

Man sues driver, bars after DUI crash killed bride on wedding night

Man sues driver, bars after DUI crash killed bride on wedding night

12:33pm

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

19 mins ago

Man charged after walking Ponsonby Rd with 'what appeared to be a crossbow'

Man charged after walking Ponsonby Rd with 'what appeared to be a crossbow'

54 mins ago

US driver flees police with officer on hood, roof of car

US driver flees police with officer on hood, roof of car

8:03am

Comedian Chris Parker on the art of being funny

2:08

Comedian Chris Parker on the art of being funny

7:47am

Man critically injured in Auckland stabbing

Man critically injured in Auckland stabbing

7:29am

German surgeon fired after getting hospital cleaner to assist amputation

German surgeon fired after getting hospital cleaner to assist amputation
1
2
3
4
5
6