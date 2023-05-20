Ukraine's Zelensky on diplomatic campaign to Arab summit, G7

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia overnight before what a senior official said would be a trip to Japan for a meeting with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies.

Zelensky has in recent months made foreign trips to shore up diplomatic support for Ukraine's fight against Russia's full-scale invasion almost 15 months ago, and to solicit more military support.

He earlier this week returned from a three-day trip to Italy, the Vatican, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Ukraine and Russia are squaring up for a major and potentially decisive phase of the war as Kyiv prepares an expected counteroffensive.

The conflict has been bogged down in a war of attrition in recent months amid bad weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zelensky's office said he was invited to attend the Arab League summit in Jeddah, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before holding other bilateral meetings.

They discussed Zelensky's peace plan, the security situation in Ukraine and possible investments in the reconstruction of the country, a presidential statement said. Zelensky also invited Prince Mohammed to visit Ukraine.

Zelensky urged leaders at the summit to resist Moscow's influence and consider his peace proposals, which include the withdrawal of the Kremlin's forces from occupied areas of Ukraine.

"I'm more than sure that none of you will agree to surrender a third of your country to the invaders," Zelensky said in English.

"Another priority is the protection of the Muslim community of Ukraine," Zelensky added. "Crimea was the first to suffer from the Russian occupation, and most of those who suffer repression in occupied Crimea are Muslims."

Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemilev accompanied Zelensky on the visit.

Zelensky will later travel to a Group of Seven summit in Japan, where leaders of the world's most powerful democracies aim to step up punishment on Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the world awaits Ukraine's spring offensive, its leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already launched a diplomatic one. (Source: Associated Press)

However, Danilov's office later posted a statement backtracking on his announcement and saying Zelensky would appear at the G7 summit via video. Zelensky's movements are kept secret for security reasons.

Meanwhile, Russian forces kept up their long-range bombardment of Ukrainian targets while drones reportedly damaged train lines behind their front line.

About 130m of railway track were damaged and trains were halted for hours after an explosion derailed eight cars of a freight train carrying grain in Russia-occupied Crimea, Russian state media reported.

The blast prompted renewed suspicions about possible Ukrainian saboteur activity behind Russian lines.

Train traffic was also halted in northern Crimea after a drone hit a railway track near the town of Dzhankoi, Russia's Baza Telegram channel reported.