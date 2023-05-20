New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

NZ postal workers discover Malaysian mail scam

43 mins ago
The fake winning tickets arrive in envelopes similar to these ones, which were widely distributed in a 2019 mail scam.

The fake winning tickets arrive in envelopes similar to these ones, which were widely distributed in a 2019 mail scam. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Postal workers have uncovered a mail scam originating in Malaysia that appears identical to previous rackets, which have conned New Zealanders out of millions of dollars.

Postal Workers Union co-president, John Maynard, said the scam letter instructs "winners" to claim their six-figure prize by sending more than $5000 to an international bank account to "facilitate the transaction".

"The scam mail is easily identified - a white envelope with colourful Malaysian stamps with the address being printed with the family name first," Maynard said.

"This year, it's being sent by registered mail, so people have to sign for it, which makes it seem legitimate.

"However, when one recipient opened it in front of the postal worker, they both immediately identified it as a scam."

The police said similar mail frauds, in 2013, 2016 and 2019, fleeced New Zealanders of millions of dollars.

"There were at least 55 people caught out in 2013, including a retired police officer and a chartered accountant. But probably there are many more who never reported it to the police."

Maynard, who received a scam letter himself in 2019, actually visited the company's address in Kuala Lumpur to find an empty section, and then tracked it to the Malaysian Government's Pension Fund building, which the fraudsters were using as a front.

Following his complaint to police there about the company's activities, the fraud squad began an investigation.

Maynard said the union has alerted New Zealand Post to the latest fraud and it has undertaken to seize and destroy any scam mail arriving at the border.

"However, it's our understanding that many of these letters have already been delivered in the last few weeks, so we need to warn the public to watch out for them."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

"Several individuals" were involved in the incident at Glenfield Mall about 10am this morning.

4:45pm

0:26

Fifth body recovered from Loafers Lodge after fire

Fifth body recovered from Loafers Lodge after fire

At least six people lost their lives in a tragic blaze at the hostel, which is being treated as arson. The recovery of the victims' bodies is ongoing.

3:49pm

0:43

Man charged after walking Ponsonby Rd with 'what appeared to be a crossbow'

Man charged after walking Ponsonby Rd with 'what appeared to be a crossbow'

8:53am

Man critically injured in Auckland stabbing

Man critically injured in Auckland stabbing

7:47am

Charges laid after man found seriously injured in Whakatāne car park

Charges laid after man found seriously injured in Whakatāne car park

8:27pm

Lodge fire: 111 callers were 'trapped, injured, crying out for help'

Lodge fire: 111 callers were 'trapped, injured, crying out for help'

7:28pm

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Last-gasp penalty sees Highlanders keep playoff hopes alive

Last-gasp penalty sees Highlanders keep playoff hopes alive

13 mins ago

Woman in hospital after crashing into kangaroos on motorbike

Woman in hospital after crashing into kangaroos on motorbike

18 mins ago

Deep low bringing gales for North Island, warnings issued

1:36

Deep low bringing gales for North Island, warnings issued

24 mins ago

One person dead after Northland crash

One person dead after Northland crash

43 mins ago

NZ postal workers discover Malaysian mail scam

NZ postal workers discover Malaysian mail scam

6:09pm

Search for 4 missing children continues after Amazon plane crash

Search for 4 missing children continues after Amazon plane crash
1
2
3
4
5
6