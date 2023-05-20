World
Associated Press

German surgeon fired after getting hospital cleaner to assist amputation

7:29am
The doctor reportedly asked the cleaner to hold the man's leg and pass surgical instruments.

The doctor reportedly asked the cleaner to hold the man's leg and pass surgical instruments. (Source: istock.com)

Officials at a hospital in western Germany have expressed regret after it emerged that one of their surgeons got a cleaner to assist in a toe amputation.

Public broadcaster SWR reported overnight that the incident at the Mainz University Hospital, which happened in 2020, didn't result in any complications to the patient but the doctor has since been fired.

The hospital's chief executive, Norbert Pfeiffer, said the surgeon wrongly decided to go ahead with the routine procedure even though no qualified assistant was available, SWR reported.

When the patient, who had received a local anaesthetic, became restless the doctor asked a nearby cleaner to hold the man's leg and pass surgical instruments, according to local daily Mainzer Allgemeine Zeitung.

The paper reported that the cleaner had no medical experience.

The incident reportedly came to light after a hospital manager spotted the cleaner, bloody gauze pads in hand, in the operating theatre.

German news agency dpa quoted Pfeiffer as saying: "This should never have happened."

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Video shows charging e-scooter erupt into flames in London home

Video shows charging e-scooter erupt into flames in London home

The scooter's owner, who was home at the time, said he was "grateful to be alive" after the fast-moving blaze.

11:10am

0:56

Watch: Devastating scenes with parts of Italy underwater

Watch: Devastating scenes with parts of Italy underwater

Thirteen people have died in the floods so far.

10:40am

0:45

Car fired upon after rushing through Vatican gates

Car fired upon after rushing through Vatican gates

10:33am

Former French president Sarkozy loses corruption appeal

Former French president Sarkozy loses corruption appeal

Thu, May 18

Heavy rain kills 8 in Italy, Formula One Grand Prix cancelled

Heavy rain kills 8 in Italy, Formula One Grand Prix cancelled

Thu, May 18

Prince Harry takes UK police protection issue to court

Prince Harry takes UK police protection issue to court

Wed, May 17

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

18 mins ago

Man charged after walking Ponsonby Rd with 'what appeared to be a crossbow'

Man charged after walking Ponsonby Rd with 'what appeared to be a crossbow'

54 mins ago

US driver flees police with officer on hood, roof of car

US driver flees police with officer on hood, roof of car

8:03am

Comedian Chris Parker on the art of being funny

2:08

Comedian Chris Parker on the art of being funny

7:47am

Man critically injured in Auckland stabbing

Man critically injured in Auckland stabbing

7:29am

German surgeon fired after getting hospital cleaner to assist amputation

German surgeon fired after getting hospital cleaner to assist amputation
1
2
3
4
5
6