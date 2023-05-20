G7 summit in Hiroshima 'a sliver of hope' for nuclear disarmament

This weekend's summit of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations in Hiroshima provides a rare — and possibly final — chance for survivors of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to push for nuclear disarmament before a global audience.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has roots in Hiroshima, chose the city in part to highlight nuclear non-proliferation efforts, which have been shaken by Russia's nuclear threats against Ukraine and rising aggression from nuclear-armed China and North Korea.

He greeted leaders from the G7 at the city's Peace Memorial Park and escorted them as they paid respects to those who died in the attack, visited a museum dedicated to the victims and met with a survivor.

Kishida will do the same for leaders from non-G7 guest nations.

Kishida has pledged to act as a bridge between nuclear and non-nuclear states, but some critics say his disarmament goals are hollow.

Japan relies on the United States nuclear umbrella for protection and has been rapidly expanding its military.

Sueichi Kido, an 83-year-old survivor of the Nagasaki explosion, said he is sceptical whether the prime minister can convince the leaders of G7 nations — including nuclear states the US, the United Kingdom and France — to make real progress in disarmament.

"But because they are meeting in Hiroshima I do have a sliver of hope that they will have positive talks and make a tiny step toward nuclear disarmament," Kido said.

The G7 leaders issued a joint statement on nuclear disarmament titled Hiroshima Vision which calls for continued non-use of nuclear weapons, transparency and dialogue between nuclear and non-nuclear states, but justifies nuclear weapons that "serve defensive purposes, deter aggression and prevent war and coercion".

Kishida said the statement shows the priorities of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and has "historic significance".

Critics charged that it contained no new actual steps.

The United States conducted the world's first atomic attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000.

Japan surrendered on August 15, ending World War II.

Some survivors expressed disappointment that the leaders met with only one survivor and made no comment about their museum visit.

Kunihiko Sakuma, who was exposed as a 9-month-old baby to radiation from the bombing, said he spent the day watching TV coverage of the leaders' visit to the museum and felt it was short and superficial.

"I have no idea if they understood what we survivors are saying," he said.

He urged the leaders to explain to people in their countries what they learned about the cruelty of nuclear weapons.

"Each leader should do that so every citizen understands. Otherwise, the real threat of nuclear bombs cannot be understood," he said.

Kishida has been criticised by survivors for his plan to double Japan's defence budget in the next five years. He is looking to fund a military buildup that will strengthen strike capabilities meant to deter China's rising threat.

It comes as Japan has confirmed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel join the summit.