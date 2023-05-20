World
1News

Former UK PM Boris Johnson, wife Carrie expecting third child

3:42pm
Boris and Carrie Johnson attending the King's Coronation earlier this month.

Boris and Carrie Johnson attending the King's Coronation earlier this month. (Source: Getty)

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie announced her third pregnancy this morning, saying she was "just a few weeks" out from giving birth.

Sharing the news of a "new team member" on Instagram, Carrie Johnson said she had "felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months" but was excited to meet her next little one.

In the announcement post were pictures of Carrie walking hand-in-hand with her first two children Wilfred and Romy, aged 3 and 1 respectively, and of one of her kids' hands on her pregnancy bump.

"Wilf is [very] excited about being a big brother again... Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming… She soon will!" Carrie wrote.

The couple married in May 2021, Boris Johnson becoming the first British prime minister to be wed while in office in nearly 200 years.

The former UK leader will become a father for the eighth time.

He had four of his children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, and another as the result of an affair.

He did not have any children with his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ukraine's Zelensky on diplomatic campaign to Arab summit, G7

Ukraine's Zelensky on diplomatic campaign to Arab summit, G7

The president's foreign trips are aimed at shoring up diplomatic support for Ukraine ahead of an expected counteroffensive against Russian occupiers.

10:18am

German surgeon fired after getting hospital cleaner to assist amputation

German surgeon fired after getting hospital cleaner to assist amputation

The incident came to light after a manager spotted the cleaner — bloody gauze pads in hand — in the operating theatre.

7:29am

Video shows charging e-scooter erupt into flames in London home

Video shows charging e-scooter erupt into flames in London home

Fri, May 19

0:56

Watch: Devastating scenes with parts of Italy underwater

Watch: Devastating scenes with parts of Italy underwater

Fri, May 19

0:45

Car fired upon after rushing through Vatican gates

Car fired upon after rushing through Vatican gates

Fri, May 19

Former French president Sarkozy loses corruption appeal

Former French president Sarkozy loses corruption appeal

Thu, May 18

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Jeremy Renner jogs for first time since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner jogs for first time since snowplough accident

42 mins ago

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

0:26

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

52 mins ago

NZ firefighters heading to Canada to combat wildfires

NZ firefighters heading to Canada to combat wildfires

4:14pm

Heat win fiery playoff game against Celtics for 2-0 series lead

Heat win fiery playoff game against Celtics for 2-0 series lead

4:12pm

Rihanna poses topless in sizzling maternity shoot

Rihanna poses topless in sizzling maternity shoot

3:49pm

Fifth body recovered from Loafers Lodge after fire

Fifth body recovered from Loafers Lodge after fire
1
2
3
4
5
6