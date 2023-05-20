New Zealand
1News

Deep low to bring gales for North Island, warnings issued

41 mins ago
MetService's severe weather watches and warnings.

MetService's severe weather watches and warnings. (Source: Supplied)

A deep low over the Tasman Sea is bringing gale-force winds to the North Island today and heavy rain to parts of the country.

MetService has issued strong wind watches for large parts of the North Island, with gusts expected to reach 120km/h in some places.

"Heads-up Tāmaki Makaurau!" MetService tweeted yesterday. "A WIND WATCH is in force for westerly gales on Saturday. Expect gusts commonly 90-100 km/hr, with isolated 110 km/hr."

The impact is expected to be greatest for the already cyclone-damaged western areas of Auckland: Muriwai, Piha, Karekare and Āwhitu Peninsula. Widespread impacts on the city from accompanying heavy rain are unlikely, MetService said.

Auckland's strong wind watch is in place from 9am today until 6am tomorrow.

Waka Kotahi has warned that a "red" complete lane closure alert on Auckland's Harbour Bridge is "likely" due to the strong winds forecast for this weekend.

"Due to strong wind gusts, reduced speed limits are now in place over the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Take extra care especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle," the transport agency tweeted this morning.

Waikato and Waitomo, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty, Taumarunui, Taupō, Taihape, Whanganui and Manawatū, Taranaki, Northland and the Coromandel Peninsula are all also under strong wind watches from today until early tomorrow.

Hawke's Bay is under an orange strong wind warning from 6pm today until 4am tomorrow.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," MetService said.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for Mount Taranaki from 9am until 11pm today, as well as Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne and Tongariro National Park, both for the period between 9am today and 6am tomorrow.

Tasman west of Motueka is under an orange heavy rain warning from 9am until 3pm today, with thunderstorms possible.

It comes as a National Advisory was cancelled yesterday after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake Southeast of Loyalty Islands caused concern for New Zealand's coastal areas.

MetService advises people keep up-to-date with the latest watches and warnings. They have also said gales could potentially cause power cuts in Northland, Auckland and Waikato where winds could lead to fallen trees.

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Five metre waves off North Island coast as gales close in

Five metre waves off North Island coast as gales close in

MetService warns there are "larger waves" to come as the centre of the latest low moves closer to shore.

2:55pm

4:56

Strong winds forecast for the weekend, power outages possible

Strong winds forecast for the weekend, power outages possible

NIWA said the rain will ease this morning before the weather worsens tomorrow.

Fri, May 19

4:56

'Good for people to prepare' with rain, wind forecast - MetService

'Good for people to prepare' with rain, wind forecast - MetService

Thu, May 18

Council urges Aucklanders not to clear street drains, cites safety

Council urges Aucklanders not to clear street drains, cites safety

Wed, May 17

Heavy rain, strong winds set to strike all of NZ tomorrow

Heavy rain, strong winds set to strike all of NZ tomorrow

Wed, May 17

Nelson Council wants Govt help to pay for storm damage

Nelson Council wants Govt help to pay for storm damage

Mon, May 15

2:20

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Fox survives PGA Championship cut comfortably despite slip up

Fox survives PGA Championship cut comfortably despite slip up

8 mins ago

Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano rumbles to life, threatening 22 million

Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano rumbles to life, threatening 22 million

41 mins ago

Deep low to bring gales for North Island, warnings issued

Deep low to bring gales for North Island, warnings issued

10:27am

Wales rugby great Alun Wyn Jones announces shock retirement

Wales rugby great Alun Wyn Jones announces shock retirement

10:18am

Ukraine's Zelensky on diplomatic campaign to Arab summit, G7

Ukraine's Zelensky on diplomatic campaign to Arab summit, G7

9:42am

UK climber scales Everest for 17th time, breaking own record

UK climber scales Everest for 17th time, breaking own record
1
2
3
4
5
6