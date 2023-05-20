Business
Associated Press

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month

52 mins ago
The athletics brand said proceeds from the leftover sneakers would go towards anti-racism charities.

The athletics brand said proceeds from the leftover sneakers would go towards anti-racism charities. (Source: Getty)

Adidas said today that it will begin selling its more than US$1 billion (NZ$1.7 billion) worth of leftover Yeezy sneakers later this month, with the proceeds to be donated to various anti-racism groups.

The German sportswear brand said recipients will include the Anti-Defamation League, which fights antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd who became a social justice advocate.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining Adidas Yeezy products," said Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden in a statement.

"Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to. There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind and we remain committed to fighting against it."

Yeezy products have been unavailable to shoppers since Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in October 2022 following his antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.

The items to be sold include existing designs as well as designs that were in the works in 2022 for sale this year, Adidas said.

At Adidas' annual shareholders meeting earlier this month, Gulden said the company had spent months trying to find solutions before deciding against destroying the items and to rather sell them to benefit various charities that were harmed by what Ye said.

The company said that the move has no immediate impact on the company's current financial guidance for 2023.

WorldBusinessNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano rumbles to life, threatening 22 million

Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano rumbles to life, threatening 22 million

The 5426m volcano, known affectionately as El Popo, has belched out clouds of ash that forced 11 villages to close schools.

11:20am

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

Pentagon leak suspect to remain jailed as he awaits trial

Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, 21, has been charged with leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform for gamers.

9:06am

US driver flees police with officer on hood, roof of car

US driver flees police with officer on hood, roof of car

8:18am

Cop clings to hood of car during wild police chase in Iowa

Cop clings to hood of car during wild police chase in Iowa

1:37pm

1:10

Man sues driver, bars after DUI crash killed bride on wedding night

Man sues driver, bars after DUI crash killed bride on wedding night

Fri, May 19

Deutsche Bank to pay $120m to settle Epstein victim lawsuit

Deutsche Bank to pay $120m to settle Epstein victim lawsuit

Fri, May 19

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Dog walkers warned after little blue penguin mauled to death in Wgtn

Dog walkers warned after little blue penguin mauled to death in Wgtn

27 mins ago

Watch: Trent Boult takes superb caught-and-bowled in IPL

0:30

Watch: Trent Boult takes superb caught-and-bowled in IPL

52 mins ago

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month

12:15pm

Green Party confirms election list after Kerekere resignation

Green Party confirms election list after Kerekere resignation

12:11pm

Netball NZ open to breakaway IPL-style competition

Netball NZ open to breakaway IPL-style competition

11:37am

Auckland mall jewellery store hit in daylight smash-and-grab

Auckland mall jewellery store hit in daylight smash-and-grab
1
2
3
4
5
6