S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's cause of death revealed

11:13am
S Club 7's Paul Cattermole in February 2023

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole in February 2023

Paul Cattermole died from natural causes.

The S Club 7 singer was found dead at his home in Dorset at the age of 46 last month, and Dorset Coroner's Service have now announced their will be no inquest.

A spokesperson for Dorset Coroner's Office said: "We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.

"As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest."

The news comes just days after the majority of the surviving members of the 'Reach' group confirmed they will be going ahead with their reunion tour, but with Hannah Spearritt - who previously dated Paul - opting not to perform, they will be on the road under the name S Club.

As Jo O'Meara and Tina Barrett fought back tears, Jon Lee said in a video shared on Instagram: "You've probably noticed that there are only five of us here today and, although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won't be joining us on this tour.

"We wish her all the best for the future."

Rachel Stevens added: “We’re taking the time to process and get our heads around it all.”

Tina said: “It’s just really sad and really, really hard to process it right now.”

Bradley McIntosh referred to Paul as the band’s “big brother” in the video, and he said:

“No one could ever replace our Paul. He lives on inside each and every one of us.

“However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on and it’s going to be our tribute to Paul.

“We’re renaming the tour The Good Times Tour which is the song Paul was going to sing.”

Tina added: “That was Paul’s song and all the fans know that that was his song so it just feels right.”

