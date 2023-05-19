World
Footage of police tasering NSW grandma, 95, 'confronting'

48 mins ago

Footage of police tasering a frail, 95-year-old grandmother in an aged care facility has been described as "confronting" as outrage over the incident grows.

Clare Nowland is receiving end-of-life care in Cooma Hospital, surrounded by her distraught family, after she was injured when tasered on Wednesday morning.

Staff at her Cooma nursing home called the police after the 43kg woman, who uses a walking frame, took a serrated, steak knife from the kitchen into a small treatment room.

Police tried to have Nowland drop the knife before a senior constable used his taser, Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter said on Friday.

She fell and struck her head on the floor.

"We can't talk too much specifically about the incident but generally we say (the taser) is there as a piece of equipment to defend yourself when you think your life or someone else's is in danger," Cotter told reporters.

The officer who fired the taser joined the force 12 years ago and has been taken off active duty as an investigation got underway.

A friend of some family members, solar farm owner and community advocate Andrew Thaler, called on NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb to meet the family face-to-face to help them understand what went on.

"Detectives have told them there is body camera footage and that it's confronting to watch," he told AAP on Friday.

"It's a big family ... the commissioner might be better to be there to help them deal with it and to make an account (of police actions)."

He questioned what threat Nowland, who stands at about 155cm, could pose and whether the presence of police had escalated the situation.

"To allege she was brandishing a knife is the most absurd thing ... was she making toast, was she hungry? I think it's a lie," he said.

"The police should never have been called."

Cotter said he had seen the body camera footage and agreed it was "confronting".

He declined to release it publicly.

Police initially described the incident as "an interaction" between officers and Nowland but Webb on Friday stressed police understood the gravity of the situation.

"My thoughts are with the family at this difficult time," Webb said.

"I understand and share the community concerns and assure you that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness."

The homicide squad will be involved in the investigation, Police Minister Yasmin Catley's office said.

NSW Council for Civil Liberties president Josh Pallas said police shouldn't be using tasers on vulnerable people experiencing dementia or a mental health crisis.

"Surely, there must be more appropriate ways to deal with non-compliant people who are suffering," he said.

According to police guidelines, an officer can use a stun gun when violent resistance is occurring or is imminent or when an officer is in danger of being overpowered.

The Snowy Monaro Regional Council, which runs Yallambee Lodge, said staff had followed procedure.

"Council are supporting our staff, residents, and families during this difficult time," the council said in a statement.

Yallambee Lodge is a 40-bed facility designed for people who can no longer look after themselves in their own homes, according to the council's website.

Nowland's family, who have asked for privacy, are believed to be at her bedside.

Nowland made headlines in 2008 after skydiving for her 80th birthday and the footage was aired on the ABC.

