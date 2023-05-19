World
Dumped condoms could hold the key to crude Melbourne mail mystery

14 mins ago
More than 65 women from Kilbreda College Mentone's class of 1999 have received the grotesque letters.

More than 65 women from Kilbreda College Mentone's class of 1999 have received the grotesque letters. (Source: istock.com)

A colossal haul of dumped condom boxes could lead police to the perpetrator who posted crude letters to dozens of women.

Victoria Police sexual offence and child abuse officers have launched an investigation after more than 65 women received grotesque mail including used condoms.

The women were all in Kilbreda College Mentone's class of 1999 and listed their names and home addresses in a student-created yearbook.

Many of the women received more than one letter, some posted to their parents' homes where they had long moved out, with the total letter count exceeding 100.

The day after police announced their investigation, sealed condom boxes containing almost 90 condom packets were found dumped in wetlands near Paterson Drive at Lynbrook.

Police believe the haul could be linked to their investigation, and on Friday urged anyone with information about the boxes to come forward.

Bayside Detective Senior Sergeant Grant Lewis said investigators were keeping an open mind about who could have sent the letters, with the first reported on March 20 and the most recent on May 15.

It could be a person or multiple people connected to Kilbreda College, or someone who just happened to stumble across the yearbook.

"It may have been found by someone who was not associated with the school and may have just thought it was a joke to start with and now it has become quite serious," he said.

Bree, who did not want to disclose her surname, was among the victims and said she felt freaked out after her mother opened the disgusting letter.

She soon found out she wasn't alone when her former classmate received a similar letter, and then started a Facebook group as more of her peers came forward.

The letters were sent to addresses in Melbourne's southern and eastern suburbs.

