Controversial Aussie politician funding legal fees with knitwear

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
2:31pm
Seven items are being auctioned off.

Seven items are being auctioned off. (Source: Supplied)

Controversial Australian politician Pauline Hanson is auctioning off her own knitwear to fund a legal defence for a tweet that’s been called racist.

The One Nation Party leader is being sued under the Racial Discrimination Act, after she told Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi to "piss off back to Pakistan" in September last year.

Hanson has refused to retract her tweet and previously doubled down by saying she would "take [Faruqi] to the airport".

Faruqi reportedly wants Hanson to make a $150,000 AUD donation to charity and to send a tweet admitting she had used offensive language.

With the case set to head to Federal Court, Hanson’s come up with an unusual way to fund her legal argument by selling knitwear she made herself.

Bidding for each of the seven cardigans and jumpers starts at $500 AUD, with all cash going toward Pauline Hanson's One Nation Fighting Fund, which will be used to defend her comment.

In a listing on Hanson’s website, it describes the pieces as "treasure to behold".

"Picture the pride of showcasing a one-of-a-kind Pauline Hanson jumper/cardigan that is truly unique!"

