World
AAP

Aussie tax office to scrutinise social media influencers

2:07pm
Side hustles include everything from earning money online through digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram to ride share or food delivery services.

Side hustles include everything from earning money online through digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram to ride share or food delivery services. (Source: istock.com)

Social media influencers and people with side hustles will come under scrutiny this tax season as the Australian Taxation Office cracks down on businesses amid the cost-of-living crisis.

From July 1, tax officials will use sophisticated data-matching and analytical tools to catch taxpayers who under-report their income.

As people find new ways to make money due to rising inflation, ATO Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh said it was important for anyone supplementing their income with side gigs to pay the correct amount of tax.

"While there are always new and different ways to make money, the tax obligations remain the same," Loh said on Friday.

"Don't fall into the trap of forgetting to include all your income thinking the ATO won't notice."

Side hustles include everything from earning money online through digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram to ride share or food delivery services.

Loh said it was sometimes hard to tell if a side hustle is technically a business and not every money-making gig is considered to be a business.

The ATO will launch a new advertising campaign to help taxpayers better understand their obligations if their side hustle is making money.

"It doesn't matter whether you are carrying on a business or simply earning additional income through a digital platform, such as a website or even an app, you must keep accurate records of your income and include it in your tax return," Loh said.

"Every dollar dodged is a dollar that can't be used for vital services like health and education."

The Sharing Economy Reporting Regime will kick off in July, giving the ATO access to data from more electronic distribution platforms.

The ATO will match this information with the information taxpayers provide on their tax return or activity statement to identify income that has not been included.

WorldEmploymentAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Controversial Aussie politician funding legal fees with knitwear

Controversial Aussie politician funding legal fees with knitwear

Pauline Hanson's being taken to court over a tweet telling a fellow politician to "piss off back to Pakistan".

2:31pm

NSW grandmother, 95, fighting for life after being tasered

NSW grandmother, 95, fighting for life after being tasered

Clare Nowland is fighting for her life after staff at her NSW nursing home called the police on Wednesday morning, fearing she had a kitchen knife.

12:10pm

1:37

Australia leading search for 39 missing after boat capsizes

Australia leading search for 39 missing after boat capsizes

8:40pm

95-year-old with dementia hospitalised after being tasered by NSW police

95-year-old with dementia hospitalised after being tasered by NSW police

7:59pm

Bouncy castle king jailed for burning down rivals

Bouncy castle king jailed for burning down rivals

Thu, May 18

Truck driver bailed after crash that maimed Melbourne school kids

Truck driver bailed after crash that maimed Melbourne school kids

Thu, May 18

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Fox opens in top 10 at PGA Championship despite rough build-up

Fox opens in top 10 at PGA Championship despite rough build-up

12 mins ago

BREAKING

Civil Defence assessing tsunami threat after quake off New Caledonia

Civil Defence assessing tsunami threat after quake off New Caledonia

17 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Police give update on Wellington fire investigation

LIVE: Police give update on Wellington fire investigation

30 mins ago

Watch: Andrew Little channels director Wes Anderson for Pink Shirt Day

0:21

Watch: Andrew Little channels director Wes Anderson for Pink Shirt Day

45 mins ago

Five metre waves off North Island coast as gales close in

4:56

Five metre waves off North Island coast as gales close in

58 mins ago

Man accused of setting Loafers Lodge fire remanded in custody

0:19

Man accused of setting Loafers Lodge fire remanded in custody
1
2
3
4
5
6