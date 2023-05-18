Entertainment
Sir Rod Stewart shares pics with newborn grandsons

1:15pm
Rod Stewart holds grandson.

Rod Stewart holds grandson. (Source: Instagram)

Sir Rod Stewart is a "happy grandad" after meeting his grandsons Otis and Louie for the first time.

The 78-year-old singer is overjoyed after his daughter Ruby and her fiance Jake Kalic welcomed baby Otis into the world on May 9, just days after Rod's son Liam revealed his partner Nicole Artukovich had given birth to their son Louie.

Sharing two photos of him cuddling the boys on his Instagram Story, the Maggie May legend simply wrote: "Happy grandad."

His wife Penny Lancaster has also met the two bundles of joy and posted snaps on her own Instagram offering her "congratulations" to the tots.

Liam is Rod's son with ex-wife Rachel Hunter, and the 28-year-old hockey player had written last week: "Welcome lad love you. American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23."

Liam received several congratulatory messages in response to the joyful news, with grandmother Rachel writing: "Welcome you beautiful angel."

Louie's step-grandmother Penny Lancaster added: "Congratulations. That's the look of love. Can't wait for a hug."

Meanwhile, Rod's 35-year-old daughter Ruby - whose mother is Kelly Emberg - revealed on Mother's Day in the US on Monday that she had given birth to her son on May 9.

She shared a series of photos on Instagram and wrote: "This love… unlike any other love I’ve ever known…

"I am only a mirror of what I feel from you…

"I can’t remember what life was like before you… But nothing else matters now that you’re here…

"Your arrival into the world marks the beginning of our family… it all started with you Otis…

"Otis Stewart Kalick 05/9/23 3:36 pm 8lbs 8oz + 22 in."

Ruby's half-sister, Renee Stewart, commented: "Love you so much… can’t wait to meet you Otis! [heart emoji] Aunty Nay Nay x."

And Renee's mother Rachel, wrote: "Beautiful . Love you."

Rod already has an older grandchild named Delilah, who is the child of his daughter Kimberly.

